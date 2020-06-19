New Dooney & Bourke Design by Tyler Dumas Celebrates M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E

Fashion forward Disney fans looking to make a statement will love the latest Mickey and Minnie style from Dooney & Bourke. This morning, shopDisney debuted two new purse additions designed by Tyler Dumas and inspired by the iconic duo. The looks feature a black, white, and red pattern with bold, geometric letters spelling out the famous names.

Mickey and Minnie Geometric Satchel

“Shape things up when you accent your outfit with this accessory designed by Tyler Dumas for Disney and Dooney & Bourke. Mickey and Minnie appear in the bold pattern of our stylish bag featuring top carry handles and a removable shoulder strap.”

Mickey and Minnie Geometric Crossbody Bag

