Wave Hello to Summer with shopDisney’s Americana Collection

Is it summertime yet? While we still might be a month away from the actual seasonal change, it's not too early to start updating your wardrobe with festive looks from shopDisney! The site has added a new Americana Collection of attire and accessories for the whole family to enjoy with most styles featuring a Disneyland and Walt Disney World version.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey and Minnie are celebrating the summer holidays with bold reds, bright whites, and stately blues that are both patriotic and fashion forward. Whether you’re planning on a backyard cookout or hope to hit the parks this summer, you can’t go wrong with this fun new collection.

Top It Off

1 of 9

Cover Up

It’s always good to prepare for a change in the weather and these jackets will have you looking stylish no matter what the elements are doing.

1 of 5

Tote it With Pride

Shopping, hanging out, heading to work, or hitting the parks, these colorful bags are trendy and fun!

1 of 4

Kiddie Cuteness

Even the little ones can rock the stars and stripes with fantastic, fair weather clothing.

1 of 5

Elevate Your Style

Wheather decorating your home or adding some zazz to complete your look, these patriotic designs are the perfect way to incorporate Disney in your celebrations.