Wave Hello to Summer with shopDisney’s Americana Collection

Is it summertime yet? While we still might be a month away from the actual seasonal change, it's not too early to start updating your wardrobe with festive looks from shopDisney! The site has added a new Americana Collection of attire and accessories for the whole family to enjoy with most styles featuring a Disneyland and Walt Disney World version.
Mickey and Minnie are celebrating the summer holidays with bold reds, bright whites, and stately blues that are both patriotic and fashion forward. Whether you’re planning on a backyard cookout or hope to hit the parks this summer, you can’t go wrong with this fun new collection.
Top It Off
- Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Boys | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Americana T-Shirt for Girls | shopDisney
- Disneyland Americana Ringer T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney
- Walt Disney World Americana Ringer T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney
- Walt Disney World Americana Fashion Tee for Women | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Tank Top for Adults – Walt Disney World | shopDisney
Cover Up
It’s always good to prepare for a change in the weather and these jackets will have you looking stylish no matter what the elements are doing.
- Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Hoodie for Men – Disneyland | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover Hoodie for Men – Walt Disney World | shopDisney
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Zip-Up Sweatshirt for Women | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Icon Americana Windbreaker Jacket for Women | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Pullover for Kids | shopDisney
Tote it With Pride
Shopping, hanging out, heading to work, or hitting the parks, these colorful bags are trendy and fun!
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Mini Backpack by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Sequined Stars and Stripes Mini Backpack by Loungefly | shopDisney
Kiddie Cuteness
Even the little ones can rock the stars and stripes with fantastic, fair weather clothing.
- Minnie Mouse Americana Reversible Sequin T-Shirt for Girls – Disneyland | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse America Tank Top for Girls – Walt Disney World | shopDisney
- Fantasyland Castle Americana Overall Shorts for Girls | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Bodysuit for Baby | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Americana Romper for Baby – Disneyland | shopDisney
Elevate Your Style
Wheather decorating your home or adding some zazz to complete your look, these patriotic designs are the perfect way to incorporate Disney in your celebrations.
- Mickey Mouse Americana Figural Ornament | shopDisney
- Fantasyland Castle Americana Pin | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Plush – Small | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Americana Plush – Small | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Light-Up Necklace | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Water Bottle | shopDisney
- Mickey Mouse Americana Silk Tie for Adults | shopDisney