Travel to EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion with Dooney & Bourke Hello Mate Collection

Who’s missing international travel? I know I am. It feels like ages since I’ve set foot on a different continent or even toured World Showcase at EPCOT. While it won’t replace a visit to my favorite park, there’s a new Dooney & Bourke collection on shopDisney that tips its hat to the United Kingdom and celebrates London icons. The Hello Mate Collection debuted this morning and includes three fun bags that are must-haves for travel lovers.

Hello Mate Collection from Dooney & Bourke

“Join Mickey and Minnie on a whirlwind tour of the United Kingdom with this compact satchel from Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by the United Kingdom pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase, it features an allover pattern including Big Ben, double-decker buses, and more.”

These Dooney & Bourke items might be brand new, but they’re not the first “Hello Mate” collection available to fans. In February, EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion unveiled the merchandise line that includes cups, mugs, hats, shirts and more. EPCOT is scheduled to reopen to guests on July 15.

More Dooney & Bourke