Celebrate Spring with The New Dooney & Bourke Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Collection

A new Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke collection has arrived on shopDisney and these looks are chic as can be! This Disney Parks inspired collection features the fashion icon looking classy and elegant while sporting her signature look and a few other favorite styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Collection

Dooney & Bourke’s newest Minnie Mouse pattern is straight out of the parks and places the fashionista at various locations on Main Street. As Minnie makes her way through the park we spot her in four summertime outfits that are as charming as she is.