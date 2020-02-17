“Hello Mate!” The Latest Disney Merchandise Collection Celebrates Epcot’s United Kingdom Pavilion

by | Feb 17, 2020 2:46 PM Pacific Time

Another cute merchandise line has arrived at Walt Disney World and this one celebrates our friends in the United Kingdom. The new Epcot collection is now available at the UK Pavilion in World Showcase and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse enjoying a phone conversation from Europe’s iconic red phone booths.

What's happening:

  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse are true global travelers and their latest adventure has them visiting our neighbors to the north and east. That's right, the mouse duo looks right at home in Great Britain.
  • Just last week a new merchandise line made its way to the UK Pavilion in Epcot. The collection features dozens of cute accessories and some fashionable attire that’s perfect for fans of all ages.
  • Our own Jeremiah was on the scene and shared these great photos with us. Let's take a look at the new souvenirs you can bring home from your next Walt Disney World vacation!

Telephone Booth

How cute is this new telephone booth merchandise?! From pillows and luggage tags two mugs and t-shirts there's no shortage of options when it comes to this collection.

1 of 2

Pillow Talk

This dual-sided pillow shows Mickey in the phone booth with a speech bubble that says “cheers” on one side and on the other Minnie is responding with “hello mate!” from her own booth.

Care for a cuppa tea?

Whether staying at home for a hot beverage and good conversation with friends or out on the road with the whole gang, these  mugs are perfect for all your adventures and feature plenty of character.

Top it Off

This long grey tee showcases some of the UK's most iconic landmarks, a few hidden Mickey’s as well as the mouse pals in separate phone booths. The writing on the shirt says “hello mate” and United Kingdom Epcot World Showcase.

Of course it wouldn't be a Disney collection without a spirit jersey!  This version has a Mickey silhouette with the Union Jack Flag on the front, and a larger version of the flag on the back with the words United Kingdom spanning both shoulders.

There’s a bright red tee for Mickey fans, and a tank for those fond of Minnie.

And for those who need a Disney shirt that will match everything in their wardrobe, you can't go wrong with the selection of grey t-shirts.

1 of 4

Finally for the souvenir collectors, there's a cute waist pouch that’s shaped like a double decker bus, a red or blue baseball cap embroidered with the Union Jack Flag and the words “United Kingdom”, and Mickey Mouse pint glasses with some of the country’s most common words and phrases.

1 of 4

But the fun doesn't stop here! There are even items that celebrate the iconic Rose & Crown restaurant located in the Pavilion.

Rose & Crown

This collection features shot glasses (or toothpick holders for those of you who don't drink), pint glasses, coasters, hats, t-shirts, and a hoodie.

Pull a Proper Pint

Some items in the collection encourage guests to mind their p's and q's and be sure to pull a proper pint when serving up the country's finest lagers, ales, and stouts!

1 of 4

Hats Off to You

Embroidered baseball caps are perfect way to complete any outfit (and keep the sun out of your eyes)!

Rose & Crown

1 of 4

Fish & Chips

A must have meal when visiting the UK…or Epcot for that matter! This collection features fish and chips mascots that seem proud to be representing such an iconic meal.

1 of 4

ICYMI:

Comments

