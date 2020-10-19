Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bags Now on shopDisney

Foolish mortals can take a piece of The Haunted Mansion with them wherever they go with the new bag collection from Dooney & Bourke, available in tote bag, crossbody bag, and hobo bag styles. Each bag features iconography from the mansion’s mysterious wallpaper screen art printed on coated cotton with stitched leather finishings.

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Tote Bag | $268

Tab with magnetic snap closure on center of top

Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Metal feet

Shoulder straps

Goldtone hardware

Lined

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Hobo Bag $268

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets

Interior keychain with toggle clasp

Removable carry handle with toggle clasps

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet

''Dooney & Bourke Since 1975'' leather label inside

''Dooney & Bourke 1975'' embossed metal label on front

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Crossbody Bag $198

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Metal feet

Adjustable, detachable leather crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Goldtone hardware

Lined

Looking for a more colorful Haunted Mansion collection? Dooney & Bourke released another set of bags in September featuring characters from the attraction.