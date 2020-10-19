Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bags Now on shopDisney

Foolish mortals can take a piece of The Haunted Mansion with them wherever they go with the new bag collection from Dooney & Bourke, available in tote bag, crossbody bag, and hobo bag styles. Each bag features iconography from the mansion’s mysterious wallpaper screen art printed on coated cotton with stitched leather finishings.
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Tote Bag | $268
- Tab with magnetic snap closure on center of top
- Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Metal feet
- Shoulder straps
- Goldtone hardware
- Lined
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Hobo Bag $268
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets
- Interior keychain with toggle clasp
- Removable carry handle with toggle clasps
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal feet
- ''Dooney & Bourke Since 1975'' leather label inside
- ''Dooney & Bourke 1975'' embossed metal label on front
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Crossbody Bag $198
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Metal feet
- Adjustable, detachable leather crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps
- Goldtone hardware
- Lined
Looking for a more colorful Haunted Mansion collection? Dooney & Bourke released another set of bags in September featuring characters from the attraction.