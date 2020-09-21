shopDisney Introduces Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Collection

Dooney & Bourke and shopDisney are inviting fans to come out to socialize with their favorite phantoms from The Haunted Mansion! In the wee hours of the morning, a new bag and wallet collection arrived on shopDisney featuring classic characters and mysterious elements from Disney’s iconic attraction. Among the ghostly residents making an appearance are Madame Leota, Hitchhiking Ghosts, Caretaker, The Bride, Hatbox Ghost, Stretching Portraits, Singing Busts and many more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

UPDATE (9/21/20 7:30am PT): All of these Happy Haunts have been claimed and this collection is currently sold out on shopDisney. The Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion collection is not Limited Edition, so there’s a good chance Disney will restock these items soon. With that in mind “hurry back.”

Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Collection

Wallet