Marvel Must Haves Week 2 Round Up – “WandaVision” Episode 3

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the second week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is continuing its focus on WandaVision. Today we have few fun releases themed to episode three “Now in Color” which is streaming exclusive on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

New to everything WandaVision, or just want to hear what we think? Check out Mack’s recap for Episode 3.

Episode 3 – Now in Color

Welcome to the 1970s! A pregnant Wanda tries to hide her baby bump when neighbor Geraldine comes over to borrow a few supplies. Vision practices caring for a new infant.

More Marvel Must Haves

Here’s just a taste of the good stuff that debuted last week inspired by Episode 1 and Episode 2:

More WandaVision:

Catch up all that’s happening in the series with Mack’s weekly episode recaps, or join us each for a livestream discussion during Marvel Mondays.