DCA 20th: Looking Ahead to Marvel Adventures at Avengers Campus

February 8, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. And as we look back and celebrate the history of the park, we also want to look forward to one of the exciting new additions coming in the future: Avengers Campus.

Guests will be able to step right into the Marvel Universe and begin their own superhero adventure alongside some of their favorite characters. The new land will feature attractions, food and beverage locations, unique merchandise and character interactions to create an immersive Marvel experience.

With all kinds of great Marvel experiences coming to the park, guests will be able to write their very own superhero stories. Let’s take a closer look at all of the offerings coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Attractions

The first key address at the Avengers Campus will be the Worldwide Engineering Brigade

During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite guests for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, allowing guests to sling webs just like Spider-Man!

The attraction gives guests a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as they help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.

Avengers Headquarters will open in phase two, and will become the future entrance to a brand-new E-Ticket attraction.

This thrilling attraction invites gets to board a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond!

Team up alongside the Avengers in a battle to save the world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced.

Imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put guests in the middle of this action.

Food and Beverage

At the Pym Test Kitchen, guests will find that “Pym Particles” can be used to grow and shrink just about anything, including these new menu items. Experiment No. IP42: Quantum Pretzel – A giant pretzel that has been enlarged by the quantum tunnel and comes with a mustard sauce and a beer cheese dipping sauce (featuring California IPA, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, a hint of mustard). Experiment No. EE10: PYM-ini – The full sandwich is two feet long, and 9 inches wide after it comes out of the Quantum tunnel — and while it can be ordered family style, it can also be done in individual slices, too. The PYM-ini features toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and arugula with marinara dipping sauce. There’s also a version for little Avengers, the Teeny Pym-ini, which is ham, provolone cheese, a touch of mayonnaise, and focaccia. Experiment No. EE746: PB³ Superb Sandwich – The PB³ Superb Sandwich features peanut butter, banana, smoked bacon and strawberry jelly with a banana smoothie shot and vegetable dusted potato bites. For kids, there’s a deconstructed version, which includes peanut butter (served in a Petri dish), strawberry jelly, a little paddle to spread it, and two slices of the Pym bread, fruit and a Dasani water or a Lowfat Milk. Experiment No. EE90: Not So Little Chicken Sandwich – What happens when you shrink a bun but grow a chicken breast? That’s the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, with a fried chicken breast topped with teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw and crispy vegetable dusted potato bites. There’s also a shrunken chicken sandwich, the Subatomic Sandwich for kids. Served without sauce, leaving kids to customize it their own way at the condiment station. Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful – The Impossible Spoonful features large and micro plant-based Impossible meatballs, served in a super-sized spoon with a tiny fork, and two different sizes of pasta. There will also be an option for kids, featuring sauce that will be a bit milder.



At the Pym Tasting Lab, guests will be able to enjoy an adult beverage, including craft beers and the Pym Research Staff’s Pym Particle-infused cocktail experiments. X-Periment – Patron Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Habanero, and Mango Syrup, garnished with Mango flavored Popping Pearls. Molecular Meltdown – Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout with Vanilla Ice Cream and topped with Mini Marshmallows. Honey Buzz – Plymouth Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Premium Syrup, Elysian Space Dust IPA and a Honey edible Straw. Particle Fizz – Endless Summer Hard Seltzer with Cherry flavored Pearls. The Regulator – Patron Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Habanero, and Mango Syrup, Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale, garnished with Mango flavored Popping Pearls. Snack Molecules – To complement any beverage selection, guests can also enjoy Snack Molecules featuring popped sorghum with mini pretzels and honey roasted peanuts. Proton PB&J Punch and Pingo Doce – The kid-friendly Proton PB&J features Odwalla lemonade with flavors of strawberry and peanut butter, while Pingo Doce, the distinctly green beverage from Avengers lore, is a park-exclusive beverage featuring the flavors of lime, vanilla, and maybe some Gamma radiation.



At the Shawarma Palace food cart, inspired by the “shawarma joint” visited by our heroes in Marvel’s Avengers , guests will find shawarma-inspired snacks. New York’s Tastiest – A classic shawarma spiced chicken, with garlic sauce, a warm wrap and a dipping sauce featuring tahini, lemon, garlic, and a pickled vegetable. Impossible Victory Falafel – Falafel, Kalamata olives, mint, garlic sauce, hummus, crispy cauliflower, and a tofu dipping sauce.

, guests will find shawarma-inspired snacks. Finally, at Terran Treats, guests will find a weird and wonderful menu of intergalactic eats. Sweet Spiral Ration – The Collector’s twisted take on the classic Churro. The Sweet Spiral Ration Churros will include unique, rotating flavors (and colors). Cosmic Cream Orb – A hand-held snack on the go, the Cosmic Cream Orb is a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse, and while you see it in a purple hue here, it might not always be that color.



Merchandise

At the WEB Suppliers store, guests will find the latest WEB inventions, including interactive Spider-Bots much like the ones seen in the new attraction, as well as a Spider-Man action figure that comes with and interacts with two of its own mini Spider-Bots and Funko Pop! Figurines, plus a take-home kit so aspiring heroes can create their own spider webs. Spider-Bot – Guests will be able to build and battle their Spider-Bots to gain a new sidekick as they train to be a part of the next generation of Super Heroes. Check out Mike’s review of the product in the video above. Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrades and Spider-Man Backpack – Guests will be able to customize their Spider-bots with tactical upgrades to harness the powers of some of their favorite heroes, like Black Widow S.T.E.M. Compound Kits – Using these kits, guests can learn the science behind some of their favorite Super Heroes as they create webs like Spider-Man or Gamma Glow Goo inspired by the Hulk. WEB Youth Apparel and Spider-Man Costume – Young recruits who are looking to gear up for Super Hero training will find a variety of apparel items featuring the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man at WEB Suppliers, including a brand new Spider-Man costume.

The nearby Campus Supply Pod is the place to power up with official Avengers Campus logo gear, from tees, hats, drinkware, and other Super Hero Supplies. Avengers Campus Family Apparel and WEB Household and Novelty Items – Guests will find all the gear they need to train alongside some of their favorite Super Heroes including apparel, accessories and a variety of household and novelty items like beaker-inspired mugs, toothpick holders, notepads, trading pins and patches. Spider-Man Light Goggles and Web Shooters – Super Heroes-in-training can pick up these light-up goggles, which feature 17 unique Spidey-inspired expressions. Sold separately, these new Web-Shooters cuff around the wrists and feature authentic lights and sounds. Avengers Campus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figurines – No merchandise collection would be complete without some Funko Pop! Vinyl figures. Avengers Campus will feature Disney Parks exclusive figures, including Spider-Man with a Spider-Bot and Iron Man’s Avengers Campus exclusive Mark 80 suit.

Character Interactions

For the first time ever, guests will be able to meet Ant-Man and The Wasp in a Disney park when Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure.

Guests will of course be able to meet some of their other favorite heroes around the campus, including: Black Widow Ant-Man The Wasp Doctor Strange Guardians of the Galaxy Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard Iron Man

Guests will also be able to find Iron Man as he debuts his new Mark 80 armor at Avengers Campus.

On top of all of our favorite heroes, we also learned that guests will find a formidable villain wandering the campus as Taskmaster from the upcoming film Black Widow , will be seen for the first time at a Disney park in Avengers Campus.

, will be seen for the first time at a Disney park in Avengers Campus. Guests may also find Spider-Man swinging about the rooftops across the campus as well.

On top of all this fun Marvel fans will even be able to spot a S.H.I.E.L.D. Quinjet parked on a platform in Avengers Campus. It will truly be the perfect way for Marvel fans to experience their very own Marvel adventure.

Avengers Campus was planned to open back in July but was obviously delayed. We don’t currently have an opening date set, but soon enough, the Avengers will be coming to Disney California Adventure.

