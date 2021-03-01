Marvel Must Haves Week 7 Round Up – “WandaVision” Episode 8

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the seventh week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is continuing its focus on WandaVision. Today we have a look at what’s coming up in the finale as well as some releases themed to episode eight, “Previously On,” which is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Episode 8 – Previously On

Things kicked off with a glimpse at Agatha’s history dating all the way back to Salem, Massachusetts circa 1693. Then, she made Wanda confront her past by diving into her home life in Sokovia up through the moment she arrived in Westview. And if that wasn’t enough, for the first time ever in the MCU someone spoke the words “Scarlet Witch.”

Coming Soon

Funko has revealed some very cool new Funko Pop! Figures that are available to pre-order starting today! Among the upcoming releases are an all white Vision and Agatha Harkness in her flowing robes.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Vision – Coming Soon

Available Now

Most of the exciting Agatha merchandise arrived in a surprise Marvel Must Have drop in the middle of last week with new items focusing entirely on the witchy neighbor. However, today we got two new shirts featuring the purple villain (?) as well as design featuring that tear-jerking deed.

