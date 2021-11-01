Holiday Shopping: Christmas and Chanukah Collections Bring Come to Disney Parks and shopDisney

by | Nov 1, 2021 2:14 PM Pacific Time

As the song goes, “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” and we have to agree! Halloween ended yesterday, and it may be nearly two months until December 25th, but for Disney fans and retailers, we’re already thinking, “let it snow!” Today the Disney Parks Blog shared a peek at some of the new merchandise available now and coming soon to Disney resorts and shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Now is the best time to start your holiday shopping and this year, Disney will once again be home to dozens of magical items everyone in the family will love. Among the offerings are Ear Headbands, dressy tops, Spirit Jerseys and more. Let’s take a look!

We’re All Ears

Darling Minnie Mouse headbands with festive wintry touches have arrived and there are more coming later this year! Right now guests can purchase a pretty pink and white sherpa design, a simple olive green headband, or the playful patterned holiday sweater look.  

Minnie Mouse Sherpa Winter Ear Headband

Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweater Ear Headband

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband with Bow – Cranberry Red

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Bow – Olive

Following these initial releases, guests should be on the lookout for three more styles to debut soon. Here’s a sneak peek from the Disney Parks Blog:

Baby, Baby, Baby

Give the littlest fans a taste of holiday magic with the cute Santa Mickey costume, bodysuit with tutu, or holiday bodysuit and pants sets.

Santa Mickey Mouse Costume for Baby

Minnie Mouse Holiday Bodysuit for Baby with Tutu Skirt and Bow

Mickey Mouse Holiday Bodysuit and Pants Set for Baby

Minnie Mouse Holiday Bodysuit and Pants Set for Baby

Kids’ Dressy Fashions

The winter season always feels better when there’s some Disney to your day! Kids will love these fashionable styles such as dress tops featuring Mickey or Minnie and a grown up white dress coat for girls.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Coat for Kids

Minnie Mouse ''Joy'' Holiday Fashion Top for Girls

Mickey Mouse Holiday Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt for Kids – Personalized

Adaptive Fashions

Last year Disney introduced adaptive costumes for the halloween season that turned out to be a big hit. This year, they’ve added two holiday clothing items to the collection: a dress for girls and a plaid woven shirt for boys. Adaptive clothing is designed with special front closures and self sticking fabrics making it easier to dress children with mobility limitations.  

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Holiday Dress for Girls

Mickey Mouse Holiday Adaptive Woven Shirt for Boys – Personalized

Chanukah

Guests celebrating Chanukah will find some decorative items for the home featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the phrase “ Light, Laughter & Latkes.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Fleece Throw

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Throw Pillow

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Chanukah Kitchen Towel Set

Sweaters and Spirit Jerseys

Disney characters in holiday attire, seasonal sayings, and playful patterns make up this year’s assortment of pullovers and Spirit Jerseys. Select styles are available with Walt Disney World or Disneyland branding.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

Donald Duck, Chip 'n Dale Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Star Wars Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Merry Christmas'' Spirit Jersey for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Snow Much Fun'' Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Denim Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Adults

As exciting as all of this is, there’s even more to explore on shopDisney (and at the Disney Resorts too)! Finally, start creating your gift lists now and be sure to check out these other Holiday Shopping articles:

