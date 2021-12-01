TV Recap: “Disney Insider” Teases Artwork from “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” While Showing How Sweet Treats Are Made at Walt Disney World

by | Dec 1, 2021 12:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Disney Insider returned today for another sporadic episode of the Disney+ original series. This time, we take a peek behind the scenes at an upcoming Disney Junior series, the hit ABC competition Dancing with the Stars, and see the creation of a few sweet treats at the Walt Disney World Resort. Here’s a recap of everything revealed in the 9th episode, titled “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions.”

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Framed around the 70th anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated feature Alice in Wonderland, Disney fans get a look at some of the characters from the upcoming Disney Junior animated series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery. Executive producer Chelsea Beyl visits Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a tea party with Disney Animation Research Library archivist Tori Cranner and Walt Disney Animation Studios associate production designer Lorelay Bové to talk about how Mary Blair’s bold colors and style have been translated into the new preschool series. Chelsea Beyl also showed off some character artwork and names, with the show following the adventures of the original Alice’s great-granddaughter, who is also named Alice. Her friends include the descendant of the original White Rabbit, named Fergie. All of the characters in the show are descendants of the classic Wonderland characters, with the exception of the Cheshire Cat. Alice’s Wonderland Bakery premieres in early 2022. The animated classic turned 70 last July.

Dancing with the Stars

In this featurette we meet Justin Mabardi, the creative director of Dancing with the Stars. Feeling like a segment from One Day at Disney, we follow him through a day on the series and learn about his Disney career, which began at Disneyland on a Disney College Program. It’s there that he became a stage manager, which lead to his job on the popular ABC live dance competition. He shares that he only gets about 20-minutes with each dance couple to set up the projections for their routine and there’s just one other opportunity to perfect it during a dress rehearsal before the live taping. His vision for each number is that they feel like a cross between the Met Gala and the classic comedy film The Birdcage. Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars ended on November 22nd.

Walt Disney World Disney Princess Treats

Disney Parks joined Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration last August with a variety of limited-time treats. In this segment, we meet the pastry chefs behind two Disney Princess-inspired creations, a Moana cupcake that was available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and a Tiana Petite Cake that was offered at Amorette’s Patisserie. Desirey Gibson and Lauren West reveal how each dessert is made to look as dazzling as the characters that inspired them. The Moana cupcake appears to still be available, while the Tiana Petite Cake is not currently listed as a menu item.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed