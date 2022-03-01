10 Marvel Things I’d Like to See in “Moon Knight” When it Premieres on Disney+

by | Mar 1, 2022 7:50 AM Pacific Time

The next wave of Marvel’s Disney+ original series is almost here, with Moon Knight ushering in the new era. A lot of Marvel fans are about to be introduced to one of the most complex and mysterious heroes this universe has to offer. He may even change what a lot of people think of as a superhero.

With that being said, there are a lot of things Marvel Comics fans are going to want to see in this upcoming series. Let’s take a look at 10 Marvel things I’d like to see in Moon Knight.

1 – Khonshu

Marc Spector himself is just a man. But after a brush with death, the Egyption moon god Khonshu imbued him with abilities and a curse. Khonshu’s role doesn’t stop there though. As Moon Knight, Spector becomes the Fist of Khonshu, and the moon god makes constant appearances to both taunt and command him. While he only ever appears to be visible to Spector (for the most part, at least), he is a very important character in the Moon Knight lore as he is either the force that makes him what he is, or just another voice in his head. We’ve gotten a few glimpses of Khonshu in the trailer and the TV spot, but I’m hoping we get to see full conversations between the ghostly bird-like creature and our titular hero.

2 – Werewolves

Yes. Werewolves. Like… full moon, silver bullet, hairdressers’ worst nightmare werewolves. Believe it or not, they are also a big part of Moon Knight’s lore. We may even get a glimpse of one in the teaser for the upcoming series. In fact, classic movie monsters have a lot of roles in the Marvel Universe. Dracula, for example, is another one that has popped up a number of times and is rumored to be involved in this series as well.

3 – Frenchie

Marc Spector’s right-hand man, Jean-Paul DuChamp is a combination of Alfred and Robin to Moon Knight’s Batman. Frenchie does it all, from flying Moonie’s helicopter to standing by his side in battle. Every hero needs a little bit of help and Moon Knight is basically three heroes in one, so Frenchie provides a whole lot of help.

4 – Marlene Alraune

Speaking of a whole lot of help, Marlene is not only Marc’s love interest, but also his more compass. After her father was murdered during the same mission that saw Spector become Moon Knight, Marlene begins a long and very complicated relationship with the ex-mercenary. Their on-again-off-again relationship is both a large motivation for Spector to do what he does and a cause of stress that exacerbates his disorder.

5 – Marc Spector, Jake Lockley and Steven Grant

Moon Knight is such a different and fascinating character for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is his dissociative identity disorder. Ex-mercenary Marc Spector is also cab driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant. Each identity comes with its advantages, like the resources of Grant and Lockley’s ability to keep his ear to the ground, but he can never really control who he’s going to be on a given day. It would be a lot of fun to watch Oscar Isaac portray all three of these different personalities within one character and it seems like that will be the case. Interestingly, it looks like Steven Grant will be the primary personality, rather than Spector. We’ll have to see if Spector takes over.

6 – Raoul Bushman

The aforementioned mission that saw the murder of Marlene’s father and left Spector for dead, was orchestrated by Raoul Bushman. A mercenary and terrorist for hire, Bushman did a lot of the same work as Spector but lacked any sort of morality that would often keep Spector from doing horrible things. Bushman would go on to be one of Moon Knight’s greatest foes for a very long time. That is, until Moon Knight got the better of him in one of his seminal moments.

7 – Cutting off Bushman’s face

This is one of the most interesting things to me about this series coming to Disney+. It is incredibly unlikely we see this very important scene in Moon Knight history on the family-friendly streamer, but maybe they can find a way to work around that. Moon Knight is a very violent character and completely removing that would likely be a mistake. On the other hand, I don’t think Marvel is going to include a scene in which the titular hero cuts off a villain’s face and wear it himself in a show that will likely be watched by 6-year-olds around the world. It will be very interesting to see just how much of the darker side of the Marvel Universe they are willing to give us here. If it’s not some version of this scene, maybe with all the violence happening off screen, then I hope we get some level of (at least implied) violence.

8 – Mr. Knight

Moon Knight has always worn white specifically so that the bad guys see him coming. Yeah, he’s crazy. He took that to a new level in Warren Ellis’ 2014 run with the character that saw him ditch his traditional superhero suit for, well… a suit. Adopting the name Mr. Knight, Moonie became more of a detective than a bloodthirsty vigilante, though there was still plenty of blood. We got a look at this suit in an image from Empire Magazine, so it looks like we’ll at least get a glimpse of this version of the character. Hopefully we get to actually see him in action, but if I had to guess, it will probably be more of a nod than anything. It could possibly make for a good ending to this first season, hinting at a different type of Moon Knight in the future.

9 – The Secret Avengers

Of course, this is the MCU. So there is going to be some sort of nod to the bigger picture. Moon Knight does eventually become a member of Steve Rogers’ Secret Avengers in the comics. It is highly unlikely we see something that big happen in the first season of this series, but perhaps we get a hint at just how Moon Knight will play into everything else that is going on in the MCU. If we don’t get any other characters, perhaps we’ll get…

10  – Imaginary friends

In my opinion, this is one of the most epic pages in the history of Marvel Comics. In the first issue of Brian Michael Bendis’ 2011 run, Moon Knight is working on a mission with Captain America, Wolverine and Spider-Man that eventually sees him recover an Ultron head. The case is incredibly dangerous and the ante is upped by the presence of this murderbot. It’s going to take complete focus from all four of these heroes to get this job done. The only problem is, Moon Knight is actually working alone. The final page reveals that he has simply been imagining the other heroes the whole time, another consequence of his disorder. It’s moments like this that make Moon Knight so interesting and make this series open to a whole lot of twists and turns.

Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30th.

