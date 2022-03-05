Scratch is Eternally Hungry in Both Halves of This Week’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

by | Mar 5, 2022 9:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

We’ve always known that Scratch has had quite the appetite, but the plots of both sides of the latest episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee have Scratch desperately doing anything for a massive meal.

Goat Your Own Way

The Brighton County Fair is in town and Libby and Molly have joined the town’s 3A club while Scratch goes along to get the fried food of the festival, he just needs a human to bring something to be deep fried. Libby and Molly in the 3A club each get assigned a goat to train and bring back to the fair later in the week for judgment, using a “command, click, reward” method. While Molly takes her goat, “Totes” (as in, Totes MaGoat), and her clicker and starts training.

Meanwhile, Scratch also has a clicker of his own and is ready to train someone to bring food to be fried to the fair for him. Molly can’t resist the cuteness of Totes and only focuses on the reward part of the training, thinking that will get Totes to listen to her from now on. Scratch has headed into the house and displays newfound authority over Pete and uses his clicker to train dad to do his deep-fried bidding.

Enter the musical number, this one about being the G.O.A.T. of training, and you realize now that Scratch has turned Pete into a human puppy ready to go on car rides, while Molly has overfed Totes to a point where his legs are barely on the ground and cannot move. Also, Totes won't listen to any command as he isn’t properly trained, but back to the fair they go. All the other kids, including Libby, had challenges training, but got the job done, much to the disappointment of Molly, as she is now the only one with an oversized goat that won’t listen to her.

Across the fair, Scratch succeeded in getting Pete to deep fry a smorgasbord of delicious food that is then brought back to the 3A arena where the goats are being judged when Totes awakens thanks to the smell of the delicious custom deep fried food. Totes breaks free of his restraints and beelines at the food tower while a horrified Scratch didn’t even get a bite. The family is then banned from the county fair (for that? really?), when Molly realizes that she needs to be assertive.

They take Totes and start having him eat the grass to help landscape the city, and Molly happily commands and clicks. Though, when she clicks and Dad is nearby, he suddenly and inexplicably wants a cracker.

A Very Hungry Ghost

Nin is in town with the kids since Sharon and Pete are camping in the woods, and they can’t be the only ones having fun, so Nin is having the kids help celebrate Sart Duan Sib, a Thai celebration wherein they welcome ghosts for a special feast.

Scratch is excited because he thinks he is getting a buffet all to himself, but grandma Nin explains that this isn’t just for him, it's for him and his friends. Immediately, I cringed because you know that means Geoff is surely going to be a key part of this episode. Scratch plans to have Geoff stop by for just a moment, grab a rice plate and leave, and also says “Don’t Tell Nobody.”

The feast begins and Geoff arrives, just as Scratch is ready to dig in, numerous portals open and countless ghosts start arriving, many of whom we know from previous episodes, including Abraham Lincoln and Sally Tugbottom and her bear friend. After all, Scratch did say “Don’t tell Nobody,” a double negative that cancels itself out, so Geoff had to tell EVERYBODY. A musical number ensues where we see the growing frustrations of making all the food with Gramma Nin while Scratch tries to get his hands on some food. Finally, he gets a plate and is about to devour it when the ghost council summons him to address a typo on his paperwork. Suddenly, they realize that he has food that is not the normal trash he has been eating and explains that the family he's scaring is so scared they’re throwing him a feast. The Ghost Council now all heads back with Scratch to partake in the feast, including the demonic and intimidating chairman of the council. As they arrive, every other ghost leaves, and Molly comes out calling Scratch “Buddy” much to the displeasure of the ghost council. Scratch scrambles and pushes Molly inside and explains that she can’t call him that because they’ll take him away from her forever. The family decides to just feed them and get them out of here as fast as they can so they don’t have any more hiccups that could cost them Scratch.

The council eats and leaves, and tells Scratch he has now risen in the ranks of their esteem, unless he continues to make typos in his “Scar” reports.

Finally, Scratch has a moment to eat but realizes there is no food left. Thankfully Grandma Nin offers to order a pizza, because she too is done with this evening and doesn’t want to cook any more food or deal with a fighting Molly and Daryl, who have been battling over who crimps better dumplings the whole time.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW App. You can also catch up with previous episodes on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed