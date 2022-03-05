Scratch is Eternally Hungry in Both Halves of This Week’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

We’ve always known that Scratch has had quite the appetite, but the plots of both sides of the latest episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee have Scratch desperately doing anything for a massive meal.

Goat Your Own Way

The Brighton County Fair is in town and Libby and Molly have joined the town’s 3A club while Scratch goes along to get the fried food of the festival, he just needs a human to bring something to be deep fried. Libby and Molly in the 3A club each get assigned a goat to train and bring back to the fair later in the week for judgment, using a “command, click, reward” method. While Molly takes her goat, “Totes” (as in, Totes MaGoat), and her clicker and starts training.

Meanwhile, Scratch also has a clicker of his own and is ready to train someone to bring food to be fried to the fair for him. Molly can’t resist the cuteness of Totes and only focuses on the reward part of the training, thinking that will get Totes to listen to her from now on. Scratch has headed into the house and displays newfound authority over Pete and uses his clicker to train dad to do his deep-fried bidding.

Enter the musical number, this one about being the G.O.A.T. of training, and you realize now that Scratch has turned Pete into a human puppy ready to go on car rides, while Molly has overfed Totes to a point where his legs are barely on the ground and cannot move. Also, Totes won't listen to any command as he isn’t properly trained, but back to the fair they go. All the other kids, including Libby, had challenges training, but got the job done, much to the disappointment of Molly, as she is now the only one with an oversized goat that won’t listen to her.

Across the fair, Scratch succeeded in getting Pete to deep fry a smorgasbord of delicious food that is then brought back to the 3A arena where the goats are being judged when Totes awakens thanks to the smell of the delicious custom deep fried food. Totes breaks free of his restraints and beelines at the food tower while a horrified Scratch didn’t even get a bite. The family is then banned from the county fair (for that? really?), when Molly realizes that she needs to be assertive.

They take Totes and start having him eat the grass to help landscape the city, and Molly happily commands and clicks. Though, when she clicks and Dad is nearby, he suddenly and inexplicably wants a cracker.

A Very Hungry Ghost

Nin is in town with the kids since Sharon and Pete are camping in the woods, and they can’t be the only ones having fun, so Nin is having the kids help celebrate Sart Duan Sib, a Thai celebration wherein they welcome ghosts for a special feast.

Scratch is excited because he thinks he is getting a buffet all to himself, but grandma Nin explains that this isn’t just for him, it's for him and his friends. Immediately, I cringed because you know that means Geoff is surely going to be a key part of this episode. Scratch plans to have Geoff stop by for just a moment, grab a rice plate and leave, and also says “Don’t Tell Nobody.”

The feast begins and Geoff arrives, just as Scratch is ready to dig in, numerous portals open and countless ghosts start arriving, many of whom we know from previous episodes, including Abraham Lincoln and Sally Tugbottom and her bear friend. After all, Scratch did say “Don’t tell Nobody,” a double negative that cancels itself out, so Geoff had to tell EVERYBODY. A musical number ensues where we see the growing frustrations of making all the food with Gramma Nin while Scratch tries to get his hands on some food. Finally, he gets a plate and is about to devour it when the ghost council summons him to address a typo on his paperwork. Suddenly, they realize that he has food that is not the normal trash he has been eating and explains that the family he's scaring is so scared they’re throwing him a feast. The Ghost Council now all heads back with Scratch to partake in the feast, including the demonic and intimidating chairman of the council. As they arrive, every other ghost leaves, and Molly comes out calling Scratch “Buddy” much to the displeasure of the ghost council. Scratch scrambles and pushes Molly inside and explains that she can’t call him that because they’ll take him away from her forever. The family decides to just feed them and get them out of here as fast as they can so they don’t have any more hiccups that could cost them Scratch.

The council eats and leaves, and tells Scratch he has now risen in the ranks of their esteem, unless he continues to make typos in his “Scar” reports.

Finally, Scratch has a moment to eat but realizes there is no food left. Thankfully Grandma Nin offers to order a pizza, because she too is done with this evening and doesn’t want to cook any more food or deal with a fighting Molly and Daryl, who have been battling over who crimps better dumplings the whole time.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW App. You can also catch up with previous episodes on Disney+.

