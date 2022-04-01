Marvel Must Haves Week 40 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 1

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the fortieth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Moon Knight on Disney+.
Episode 1 – “The Goldfish Problem”
Steven Grant is a bit of an obscure bloke who works at a museum shop and knows quite a lot about ancient Egyptian gods. He has a weird nightly routine that involves sand at the foot of the bed, tape on the door frame, and an ankle restraint. But strangest of all is the golden scarab he physically cannot get rid of that may have something to do with a mysterious connection to someone named Marc.
Funko
Our first Moon Knight Funko Pop! has arrived along with a matching mini version in key chain form! The collectibles feature our protagonist in his signature costume performing a jump kick.
Moon Knight Pocket Pop! Key Chain
Collectibles and Accessories
Decorate your home or phone with Moon Knight themed merchandise, and while you’re in the process of redecorating, stay hydrated with a new THERMOS featuring MK’s image on one side and symbol on the other.
Marvel Moon Knight – Close-Up Wall Poster
Marvel Moon Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs PopSockets
Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Egyptian Hieroglyphs PopSockets
Moon Knight THERMOS Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler
Rock ‘Em Socks
Rock ‘Em is helping fans express their fandom with four new pairs of socks that feature patterns themed to the character of Moon Knight as well as the show’s logo.
Moon Knight Socks – Title Sequence – Rock 'Em Socks – Marvel Socks
Moon Knight Socks – Moon Knight Sideplot – Rock 'Em Socks – Marvel Socks
Moon Knight Socks – Mr. Knight Sideplot – Rock 'Em Socks – Marvel Socks
Moon Knight Socks – Mr. Knight Sideplot – Rock 'Em Socks – Marvel Socks
Clothing
Customize your Marvel wardrobe with a series of fantastic T-shirts from Hot Topic and Amazon! Here are just a few of the new styles that are now available.
Marvel Moon Knight Main Icon T-Shirt
Marvel Moon Knight Moon Glass T-Shirt
Marvel Moon Knight Knight Rocker T-Shirt
Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Egyptian Hieroglyphs Sweatshirt
Marvel Moon Knight Logo Premium T-Shirt
Marvel Moon Knight MK Boxes Girls T-Shirt
