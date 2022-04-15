Marvel Must Haves Week 42 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 3

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the forty-second week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is currently focusing on Moon Knight on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of Episode 3, and catch up on all the news about Moon Knight on our guide page. Plus, check out the other forty-one weeks of Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 3 – “The Friendly Type”

In an attempt to get to Ammit’s tomb before Harrow and crew, Khonshu takes Marc to Egypt and Layla follows behind. It’s a race against time and Steven offers his help, while Khonshu risks angering the gods who grow tired of his schemes.

Coming Soon

Before we jump into what’s available, check out the awesome Marvel Legends and Funko Pop! collectibles that will soon be available for pre-order.

Funko

Collectors can clear space in their display for the awesome BoxLunch Exclusive Khonshu Pop! that glows in the dark giving the god a cool but creepy look.

Funko

Face it. We’re all going to go broke due to Funko and their fantastic Pop! figures. This week’s Moon Knight offerings are the Egyptian god Khonshu and Marc’s wife, the fearless badass, Layla!

Moon Knight Khonshu Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Moon Knight Layla Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Collectibles and Accessories

Decorate your home with Moon Knight themed merchandise, from Amazon, Zazzle and Displate. These customizable items will help you to style your space the Marvel way as you bring the mysterious hero home. Or you can take him with you on the road thanks to the handy tote styles that are perfect for every day shopping or a visit to the library!

Marvel Moon Mr. Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Throw Pillow

Marvel Moon Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Tote Bag

Marvel Moon Knight Mr. Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Tote Bag

Moon Knight Hieroglyphic Graphic Mug | Zazzle.com

Egyptian Gold Crescent Moon Phases Graphic Tote Bag | Zazzle.com

“Moon Knight” logo Poster by Marvel | Displate

Clothing

Customize your Marvel wardrobe with a series of fantastic T-shirts from Hot Topic and Amazon! Here are just a few of the new styles that are now available.

Marvel Moon Knight Moon Glyphs T-Shirt

Marvel Moon Knight Glyph Stack T-Shirt

Marvel Moon Knight Neon Line Art T-Shirt | Hot Topic

Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Dart Poster Pullover Hoodie

Marvel Moon Knight Paper Cut Moon Girls T-Shirt | Hot Topic

Marvel Moon Knight Skull Logo T-Shirt

More Marvel Fun:

Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast Moon Knight !

! Join the conversation every Wednesday as Mack and Benji host a livestream discussion of the series during Marvel Time !