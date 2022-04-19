Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in May. Highlights include the live-action/animation hybrid film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and the next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – May 4th

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – May 11th

“Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid “roundtable discussion” with the series’ directors.”

Sneakerella – May 13th

“Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – May 20th

“A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.”

We Feed People – May 27th

“Ron Howard’s We Feed People spotlights chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12-year period, from being a scrappy group of volunteers to becoming one of the most highly-regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector. Due to the unprecedented spike in natural disasters catalyzed by climate change, this story is more important than ever.”

TV Shows

Moon Knight May 4th – Episode 6 (Finale)

The Quest May 11th – Entire Season

Obi-Wan Kenobi May 27th – Part 1 and II



New Library Additions

Wednesday, May 4th

Life Below Zero (S18)

Wednesday, May 11th

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Wednesday, May 18th

Alice's Wonderland Bakery

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5)

Friday, May 20

Shook

Friday, May 27th

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Weekly Watch Guide

