Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2022

Hulu has revealed all of their May 2022 new additions, including the new limited series Candy and Conversations with Friends and two original films, The Valet and Look at Me: XXXTENTACION. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 – May 5

With Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile Jun, D’Angelo and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder’s frequent solo quests, revealing Tom’s mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.

Candy: Limited Series Premiere – May 9

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. The series stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza. A five-night event, episodes will roll out daily through Friday, May 13.

Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series – May 15

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, "Conversations with Friends" follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. The series also stars Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemime Kirke.

THE VALET (2022) – May 20

In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. “The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022) – May 26

"Look At Me: XXXTENTACION" explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

Shoresy: Series Premiere – May 27

The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again. Shot on location in Sudbury, the hockey comedy series "Shoresy" features bench boss Jared Keeso in the titular role, alongside a cast of certified beauticians and absolute legends – from sci-fi stars to real life big hitters. Tasya Teles ("The 100") stars as Nat, with Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ("Tribal") as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora ("Paranormal Nightshift") as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose ("Flimsy") tapped as Miigwan. From, Blainville, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo, with former Montréal Canadien, author, and actor Terry Ryan as Hitch. Ryan McDonell ("The Crossing") stars as Michaels, with Max Bouffard ("Letterkenny") as JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen joining the cast as Goody. Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan, and three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively, with Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon as Cory.

New On Hulu in May

Available May 1

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)

CYRUS (2010)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

GONE (2012) – 10th Anniversary

GRANDMA (2015)

HOT FUZZ (2007) – 15th Anniversary

HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

MO' MONEY (1992) – 30th Anniversary

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017) – 5th Anniversary

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

ONG BAK (2003)

ONG BAK 2 (2008)

ONG BAK 3 (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PERSON TO PERSON (2017) – 5th Anniversary

PLEASANTVILLE (1998)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002) – 20th Anniversary

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007) – 15th Anniversary

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012) – 10th Anniversary

ROCK OF AGES (2012) – 10th Anniversary

SAVING FACE (2004)

SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997) – 25th Anniversary

STILL ALICE (2014)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002) – 20th Anniversary

STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)

SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)

TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)

TAKEN (2009)

THE VOW (2012) – 10th Anniversary

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007) – 15th Anniversary

WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992) – 30th Anniversary

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

Available May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

Available May 4

The Chase ABC

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere ( ABC

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire ( ABC

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Available May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

LAST SURVIVORS (2022)

Available May 6

HATCHING (2022)

Available May 9

Available May 10

Available May 12

ITALIAN STUDIES (2021)

Available May 15

Conversations with Friends Hulu

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012) – 10th Anniversary

ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017) – 5th Anniversary

ONE LAST THING (2005)

Available May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

Available May 17

SUNDOWN (2021)

Available May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

Available May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere ( Freeform

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

Available May 20

THE VALET

AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (2021)

Available May 23

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available May 26

LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere ( ABC

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021)

Available May 27

Available May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018)

Available May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series ( FX

GAMESTOP: RISE OF THE PLAYERS (2022)

Leaving Hulu in May

May 6

BEACH RATS (2017)

May 8

THE NICE GUYS (2016)

May 11

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (2017)

May 14

DEADPOOL (2016)

DEADPOOL 2 (2018)

May 17

MCQUEEN (2018)

May 20

LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL (2019)

May 21

THE SECOND BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2015)

May 30

THE MEDDLER (2015)

May 31

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET (2016)

ABOVE & BEYOND (2014)

ANOTHER EARTH (2011)

AS GOOD AS IT GETS (1997)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEAUTIFUL CREATURES (2013)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987)

CASPER (1995)

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (2007)

CRANK (2006)

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DIGGING FOR FIRE (2015)

DOLPHIN TALE 2 (2014)

THE EDGE (1997)

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985)

GIGLI (2003)

GUARDING TESS (1994)

GUESS WHO (2005)

HANNA (2011)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLE AND HEAT (2004)

IMAGINARIUM OF DOCTOR PARNASSUS (2009)

THE INSIDER (1999)

JOHN CARPENTER'S GHOSTS OF MARS (2001)

JUNO (2007)

JUST EAT IT: A FOOD WASTE STORY (2014)

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997)

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005)

MEET ME IN MONTENEGRO (2014)

THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR (2008)

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006)

PANDAS (2018)

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012)

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

PREDATORS (2010)

PREMIUM RUSH (2012)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SPACED INVADERS (1990)

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STRIKING DISTANCE (1993)

TRAPPED (2002)

TREADING WATER (2013)

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER: THE RETURN (1999)

THE UPSIDE (2017)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

