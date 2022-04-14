Hulu Reveals First Look At New Original Film “The Valet”

Hulu has revealed several first look photos showing off their latest original film, the romantic comedy, The Valet, which is set to debut globally simultaneously on Hulu and Disney Streaming Services worldwide on May 20th.

Hulu has revealed a first look of their upcoming original film, The Valet, set to debut on Hulu domestically and across various Disney streaming services globally on May 20th.

world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet, directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

The Valet stars:

Eugenio Derbez (CODA )

) Samara Weaving ( Nine Perfect Strangers

Max Greenfield (New Girl)

Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad )

) Carmen Salinas Lozano

Amaury Nolasco

Marisol Nichols

Diany Rodriguez

Tiana Okoye

John Pirrucello

Ravi Patel

Noemí González

Lunay