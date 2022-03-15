“Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” Hulu Documentary Reveals Key Art and Announces Release Date for June 10th

The Hulu Original documentary, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION has announced its premiere date as well as a first look at the key art for the film.
What’s Happening:
- Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet.
- Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.
- The Hulu Original documentary is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, and also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande. Producers include, Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.
- Look At Me: XXXTENTACION premieres on Hulu Friday, June 10, 2022.
