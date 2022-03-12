Hulu Sets Release Dates for “Fire Island,” “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” and “Not Okay”

According to Variety, Searchlight Pictures has set summer release dates for Fire Island, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Not Okay, all designated as Hulu Originals in the U.S.

What’s Happening:

Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island , will release first on June 3rd.

, will release first on June 3rd. Set and shot on location in the iconic Fire Island Pines, the movie is an unapologetic modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice .

. Written by and starring Joel Kim Booster, the story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Fire Island features a large ensemble cast, including Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Peter Smith and Bradley Gibson.

features a large ensemble cast, including Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Peter Smith and Bradley Gibson. The film is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges and Brooke Posch of JAX Media.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande stars Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, and is set to be released on June 17th.

stars Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, and is set to be released on June 17th. Directed by Sophie Hyde and penned by Katy Brand, the film debuted at Sundance to rave reviews.

It follows a retired schoolteacher named Nancy Stokes (Thompson) who is yearning for some adventure, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (McCormack).

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is produced by Debbie Gray and Adrian Politowski.

Not Okay star Zoey Deutch

Finally, Not Okay will be released on August 5th.

will be released on August 5th. Directed and written by Quinn Shephard, the film stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni and Dash Perry.

Deutch stars as Danni, an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi and Caroline Jaczko produced the picture, shot on location in Brooklyn.

All three films will stream exclusively as Hulu Originals in the U.S., with Fire Island and Not Okay streaming internationally on Disney+