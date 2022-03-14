Hulu Releases New Trailer For “The Kardashians” Before April 14th Debut

Hulu has released the trailer for their upcoming series, The Kardashians, so fans will be able to keep up with them once again when the series makes its debut on Hulu on April 14th.

What’s Happening:

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

New episodes of the follow-up to their previous reality show will premiere on Thursdays beginning April 14th.

Featured Kardashian family members in the show include: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The trailer also teases that we will see the budding high-profile relationship of Kim Kardashian and SNL Cast Member Pete Davidson, along with pregnancies and other relationships of the rest of the Kardashian Clan.

The trailer concludes with a mafia-esque twist where the strength of the family is shown.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians premieres April 14th on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.