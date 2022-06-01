Photos/Video: “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” Exhibit Opens at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District

After premiering at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park and touring museums around the country, “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit has arrived at Disneyland Resort.

Beginning today, guests visiting the Downtown Disney District during the summertime “Celebrate Soulfully” event will be able to stop by the former ESPN Zone building and enjoy “The Soul of Jazz” exhibit free of charge.

Watch "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" exhibit at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District:

Once inside “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit, Downtown Disney guests will find drawings from the development of Pixar’s animated feature Soul, a display of instruments used in jazz music, artifacts like tickets and photos related to the history of jazz at Disneyland, and informational placards detailing the evolution of jazz in cities like New Orleans, Chicago, and New York. Disney describes the exhibit as “a tribute to a musical art form that was originated by African Americans, [illustrating] the many different cultures and creators who influenced this evolving genre. Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with cultural institutions and subject matter experts to bring this story to life.”

Outside on the pathways of the Downtown Disney District, guests will discover a crafting area installed in conjunction with the “Celebrate Soulfully” event, as well as festive new decor on the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage where regular outdoor performances are held.

But perhaps the most exciting thing about “The Soul of Jazz” exhibit is the live pianist who will entertain guests as they wander through the displays.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” runs from now through July 4 at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District. For additional information be sure to visit the Disney Parks Blog.