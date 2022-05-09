More Ways to Celebrate Soulfully This Summer at the Disneyland Resort

Throughout the month of June, the Disneyland Resort will invite you to continue to experience Celebrate Soulfully as they highlight Black Music Month with daily live entertainment, plus specialty offerings including food, art and more available throughout the resort.

Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Beginning June 1st and running through July 4th, you can Celebrate Soulfully at Disney California Adventure with daily live music celebrating Black music genres from Doo-Wop to Motown.

Feel the nostalgia of Carthay Circle and enjoy Philly Phonics, an a cappella vocal group, performing snazzy, jazzy, tunes from the 1920s through today.

In the evening, head to the Hollywood Backlot to enjoy the summer vibes of this special block party, featuring live musical acts seven nights a week.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” a touring exhibit that illustrates the legacy and dynamic history of jazz, will be heading to the Downtown Disney District from June 1st to July 4th.

This exhibit has toured all over the country following a stint at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT.

In the “Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” Joe Gardner – musician, mentor, and star of Disney and Pixar’s original animated film, Soul – takes guests on a musical tour across America, showcasing the rich history of jazz along the way.

As a tribute to a musical art form that was originated by African Americans, the exhibit illustrates the many different cultures and creators who influenced this evolving genre. Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with cultural institutions and subject matter experts to bring this story to life.

This exhibit will be complimentary to all resort guests and will be located in the former home of the ESPN Zone.

Keep the summer vibes going with live nightly music that is sure to stir your soul, with genres including jazz, R&B, funk, Motown and Doo-Wop. There will also be a DJ performing at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, playing a variety of upbeat genres.

Additional details on how the Disneyland Resort will continue to Celebrate Soulfully are coming soon.