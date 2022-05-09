“Tale of The Lion King” Returns to the Fantasyland Theatre on May 28th

Throughout the month of June, the Disneyland Resort will continue to “Celebrate Soulfully” as they highlight Black Music Month. One of the main elements of the celebration is the return of the “Tale of The Lion King.”

What’s Happening:

The ”Tale of The Lion King” show was previously announced

The show will debut on May 28th in its new location, and new concept art was released depicting the show (as seen above).

At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion.

From the scenic and costume designs to the new original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of “Tale of the Lion King” honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

Check out our video of the show from when it premiered across the way at Disney California Adventure

Also on May 28th, the neighboring Troubadour Tavern will return with new menu items inspired by the show.

