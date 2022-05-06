“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Sand Sculpture Appears in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

Guests at the Disneyland Resort are now able to see a wonderful piece of art promoting the new Disney+ series debuting later this month, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Recently, the Walt Disney Company, notably Disney+, has had a fondness for promoting their new productions with sand sculptures at the Disney Parks. While most of them have been placed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World Star Wars fans can find the latest one of these sculptures at the Disneyland Resort.

In the new series, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.