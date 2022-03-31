Photos: “Polar Bear” Sand Sculpture Now on Display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests entering Disney’s Animal Kingdom right now can see a new sand sculpture advertising Polar Bear, the newest film from Disneynature, coming to Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Just in front of the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Polar Bear can be seen.

can be seen. The incredible sand art features a variety of both big and small polar bears.

It looks as if this sand sculpture may have been reworked from the previous one themed to Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Marketing for the upcoming film can also be found next to the sculpture.

About Disneynature’s Polar Bear:

Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature's Penguins, Polar Bear launches exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022.

