Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Reopens – All Walt Disney World Hotels Now Open

With the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, all hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort are open for the first time since March 2020!
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort today, Disney released this video featuring congratulatory wishes from fellow cast members at neighboring Disney Resort hotels:
- Our friend Geoffrey Nease (@gnease42 on Twitter) is on site and shared some photos of the newly reopened resort.
- Interestingly, the rooms have not been upgraded in any way, unlike the two neighboring All-Star Resorts. This could definitely be fun for fans nostalgic for old style hotel rooms.
- A wide variety of poolside events were planned for the Resort’s opening day.
- Throughout the phased reopening of Walt Disney World, approximately 70,000 cast members were welcomed back in a variety of roles.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Sofia Carson recently visited Walt Disney World to celebrate the release of her self-titled debut album, and also helped Disney unveil brand new commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in honor of the 50th anniversary of the resort!
- The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE will return to Walt Disney World from July 14th to November 19th, 2022.
- Imagineer Zach Riddley shared some information on the "Global Gathering" mural coming to Connections Cafe and Eatery at EPCOT.
