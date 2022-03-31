Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Reopens – All Walt Disney World Hotels Now Open

With the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, all hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort are open for the first time since March 2020!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort today, Disney released this video featuring congratulatory wishes from fellow cast members at neighboring Disney Resort hotels:

Our friend Geoffrey Nease (@gnease42 on Twitter)

Interestingly, the rooms have not been upgraded in any way, unlike the two neighboring All-Star Resorts. This could definitely be fun for fans nostalgic for old style hotel rooms.

A wide variety of poolside events were planned for the Resort’s opening day.

Throughout the phased reopening of Walt Disney World, approximately 70,000 cast members were welcomed back in a variety of roles.

