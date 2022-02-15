Photos: “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” Sand Sculpture Appears at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

In keeping with a recent tradition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new sand sculpture has been created at the entrance of the park, promoting the debut of the new Disney+ film The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

This is one of the first sand sculptures created at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for an original non-Disney property, this of course being Ice Age.

The Ice Age franchise became a part of the Disney family when Disney purchased Fox in 2019.

Past sand sculptures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have included Secrets of the Whales and Raya and the Last Dragon, among others.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is now available to stream on Disney+.

About The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

