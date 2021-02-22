Check Out the Finished Sand Sculpture for “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Raya and the Last Dragon sand sculpture at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been finished. Check it out in the photos below.

What’s Happening:

Raya and the Last Dragon has had a sand sculpture created in celebration of the movie’s release on March 5.

has had a sand sculpture created in celebration of the movie’s release on March 5. The sand sculpture can be found at the Discovery Island Stage across from Flame Tree BBQ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The display features Raya, Tuk Tuk, Sisu the last dragon, and the Ongi. It took a team of two artists over 24 hours to build and carve the display which looks incredible.

If you want to check it out yourself, the sand sculpture will be at Disney’s Animal Kingdom through the end of March.

More at Animal Kingdom:

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to hit theaters (where available) and Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.