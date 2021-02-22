Baby Tuk Tuk Mousse Has Arrived at Animal Kingdom

Jeremiah is on an adventure exploring Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and has spotted a new Tuk Tuk dessert based on the upcoming movie, Raya and the Last Dragon.

What’s Happening:

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a baby Tuk Tuk mousse from Raya and the Last Dragon has debuted at Creature Comforts.

has debuted at Creature Comforts. The dessert is a five-spice mousse atop chocolate cake with a chocolate velvet shell and crispy chocolate pearls for $5.99.

It’s so cute I’m not sure you should be allowed to even eat it!

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to hit theaters (where available) and Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.