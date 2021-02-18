Disney World Announces Weekday Passholder Perks at Animal Kingdom Including 2020 Flower & Garden Festival Magnet Distribution

The Walt Disney World Resort is giving Annual Passholders new reasons to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom on weekdays from February 22nd through March 19th with four new offers.

What’s Happening:

The four new perks are: Complimentary Retired (non-Disney) Plush Prize at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur 4 exclusive beverages available at Restaurantosaurus Lounge – Tyrannosaurus Wreck, Fossil Fuel, Pterodactyl Punch and Triceraberry Pop (Annual Passholder discounts don’t apply to alcohol purchases) Passholder exclusive Donald Duck cookie available for purchase at Dino-Bite Snacks Complimentary Donald Duck Magnet available for pick-up, limit one magnet per passholder.

The Donald Duck magnet features Spike the Bee and is the same one that was given out at the 2020 EPCOT