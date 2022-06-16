Disney Nabs 20 Nominations for 2022 Television Critics Association Awards, Led by ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2022 TCA Award Nominations, which includes a total of 20 nominations for The Walt Disney Company (8 for Hulu, 5 for ABC, 5 for FX, 1 for Disney+, 1 for Disney Junior). ABC’s Abbott Elementary received more nominations than any other show this year (5), including the coveted “Program of the Year” award. Winners will be announced at the 38th Annual TCA Awards on August 6th during a special ceremony at the Langham Huntington Hotel. The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced along with the full list of winners later this summer. You can see all of this year’s nominees below.

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “ Dopesick ” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “ The Dropout ” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Individual Achievement in Comedy:

Pamela Adlon, “ Better Things ” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “ Only Murders in the Building ” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:

“ The Beatles: Get Back ” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​“George Carlin's American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality:

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“ Mira, Royal Detective ” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

Outstanding New Program:

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“ Reservation Dogs ” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials:

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“ The Girl From Plainville ” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year:

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.