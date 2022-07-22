San Diego Comic-Con Guests Help at the Bundleworks Factory to Bring Power to Bundletown – Home of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

The Disney Bundle invites guests to step inside the Bundleworks Factory at San Diego Comic-Con where they can help power the streaming service by playing games. They can stay hydrated with slushies themed to each streaming service (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), and even walk away with a few prizes! Step inside and see what it’s like inside the Bundleworks Factory.

The Bundleworks factory powers Bundletown, with a giant wall of pipes including icons from streaming exclusives across The Disney Bundle. At the end of this post, we will take a closer look at Bundletown and all this magical place has to offer.

The first opportunity to earn tickets comes at the Plus Up Production Pipeline. Visitors move the pipes to match their own Disney Bundle subscription level (you don’t have to be a subscriber to play and win tickets). A ball is then sent through the pipes and lands in a value that yields rewards.

More tickets are earned by playing games like ring toss, and corn hole.

Along the way, you might need to refuel at the Bundleworks Breakroom where guests can enjoy free slushies themed to each streaming service, with a variety of fun toppings.

I had the Disney+ Blueberry Blast with popping blueberry fruit pearls.

You can stop by the prize booth and take home some fantastic souvenirs with your tickets. These include items branded with each streaming service in addition to swag from specific Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ shows.

Everyone gets a metal lunchbox to carry their prizes home in.

Hats and fans themed to Hulu and ESPN+ keep the days cool, while pins and buttons from Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars originals keep you looking cool.

Sleep tight with a sleep mask featuring a Dorothy quote from The Golden Girls.

Play the day away with a LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation beach ball or your own ESPN+ corn hole game.

Get carried away with these themed bags, or let caffeine carry you through your day with mugs from The Orville: New Horizons and Only Murders in the Building.

We chose wisely and this post is powered by the Hulu power brick!

Now that we’ve helped Bundleworks power up Bundletown, let’s take a look at Bundletown and all it has to offer!

Bundletown is divided into three neighborhoods and is lauded out in a classic hub and spoke model like Disneyland.

Disney+ district features a Disney Castle, Avengers Tower, High School Musical Theater, Loki’s Realm, Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca Bazaar, Encanto Casa, Moon Knight Pyramid, Star Wars Cantina, Billie Eilish Experience, Gusteau’s Restaurant, Carl’s Up House, Dinoco Gas Station, and Pride Rock. Backstage is the Bundleworks Factory we were in!

Hulu Hub features Golden Girls, The Arconia, Wu-Tang Forever Stage, Abbott Elementary School, Bob’s Burgers Restaurant, Little Fires Everywhere House, Futurama Tower, the Solar Opposites Ship, Hulu Headquarters, American Horror Story Murder House, Nine Perfect Strangers Wellness Center, and The Griffin House from Family Guy.

Over in the ESPN+ Winner’s Circle, you’ll find The Streamer, ESPN+ HQ, The UFC Octagon, Baseball Headquarters, ESPN+ Stadium, NHL Center, PGA Flagstick Forum, Original Series Cinema, Peyton’s Place, Stephen A’s World, Fight Island, and the 30 for 30 Library.

We had a lot of fun helping to power up Bundletown at the Bundleworks Factory, helping to bring your favorite movies and shows to Disney’s trio of streaming services.

