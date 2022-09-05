Video Unboxing: Hasbro Star Wars “Choose Your Destiny” Toys and Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber

The Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi may have come to an end, but the “Choose Your Destiny” merchandise campaign is still going strong thanks to Lucasfilm licensees like the enduringly popular toy company Hasbro.
This week we received a “Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny” box from Hasbro featuring some very cool products from their Lightsaber Forge, Lightsaber Squad, Mission Fleet, and Force FX Elite Lightsaber collections. In the unboxing video below, I take a look at everything Hasbro was kind enough to send over from their current Star Wars lines.
Watch Hasbro Star Wars "Choose Your Destiny" toys unboxing Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber and more:
Included in this Hasbro Star Wars “Choose Your Destiny” box were:
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber ($259.99) Combines advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects with design and deco based on Leia Organa ‘s iconic blue Lightsaber featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Use the buttons on the hilt to activate entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect effect, and molten blade tip effect. Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand with or without the removable blue blade.
- Star Wars: Mission Fleet – Dark Trooper ($9.99) Includes a Dark Trooper action figure, an armored jetpack that attaches to the Dark Trooper, and a blaster rifle accessory. Star Wars Mission Fleet toys are kid-friendly and make a great introduction to the Galaxy of Star Wars for boys and girls ages 4 and up!
- Star Wars: Mission Fleet – Hover E-WEB Cannon ($14.28) Boys and girls ages 4 and up will love pretending to charge into battle alongside the Mandalorian with the Hover Cannon Combat figure and vehicle, featuring a repositionable projectile launcher, multiple points of articulation, detachable entertainment-inspired accessories including a pistol and a rifle, as well as design and detail inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series.
- Star Wars: Lightsaber Squad Stormtrooper ($10.99) This Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Imperial Stormtrooper Lightsaber is designed to look like the character from the Star Wars saga. Kids ages 4 and up can extend the red Lightsaber blade for imaginary battles with a flick of their wrist.
- Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Mace Windu (Entry Level) ($26.32) The Lightsaber Forge Mace Windu Lightsaber toy is comprised of four parts — the blade, cap, cover, and core — allowing kids to assemble their Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Pieces are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line so kids can mix and match. The purchase of just one additional Lightsaber unlocks 16 total combinations! Use pieces across the Lightsaber Forge line to create 1000s of amazing combinations. Master your favorite combination to imagine becoming a true Jedi or Sith.
- Star Wars: Lightsaber Forger – Darth Maul (Entry Level) ($16.99) Cross over to the dark side with the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul Lightsaber, featuring entertainment-inspired design and deco. This roleplay toy features a red extendable blade that flicks open and collapses down for easy and portable play.
- Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Darksaber (Bladesmith) ($27.99) Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by the Star Wars entertainment and a light-up blade, boys and girls ages 4 and up can imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels.
- Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge – Darth Maul (Masterworks Set) ($32.99) Features Darth Maul-inspired design and deco, so kids ages 4 and up can imagine epic pretend Lightsaber battles in the Star Wars Galaxy. The Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul electronic Lightsaber is comprised of seven parts — two blades, two caps, two covers, and one core — allowing kids to assemble their Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by the Star Wars entertainment and 2 extendable light-up blades.