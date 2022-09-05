Video Unboxing: Hasbro Star Wars “Choose Your Destiny” Toys and Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber

The Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi may have come to an end, but the “Choose Your Destiny” merchandise campaign is still going strong thanks to Lucasfilm licensees like the enduringly popular toy company Hasbro.

This week we received a “Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny” box from Hasbro featuring some very cool products from their Lightsaber Forge, Lightsaber Squad, Mission Fleet, and Force FX Elite Lightsaber collections. In the unboxing video below, I take a look at everything Hasbro was kind enough to send over from their current Star Wars lines.

Watch Hasbro Star Wars "Choose Your Destiny" toys unboxing Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber and more:

Included in this Hasbro Star Wars “Choose Your Destiny” box were: