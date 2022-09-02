Hasbro Previews “Star Wars: Andor” Figures Coming Exclusively to Target, Walmart

Hasbro has been creating Star Wars action figures for a long time and fans have come to love the highly detailed and poseable characters in the Black Series line. With the new Disney+ series Andor set to bow on September 21st, Hasbro is introducing a new wave of figures themed to the show.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new Star Wars series on Disney+ means new merchandise and one of the first offerings for Andor are Star Wars The Black Series action figures.
- In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire!
- Collectors (and kids too) can add four new characters to their Star Wars display including:
- Shoretrooper
- Imperial Officer (Ferrix)
- Cassian Andor on the Aldhani Mission
- Imperial Officer (Dark Times)
- This round of figures will be available exclusively at Target or Walmart with pre-orders opening on September 23rd and October 6th respectively. Each figure sells for $27.99
- Check back soon for links to the individual items.
The Black Series
STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale figures that are inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Perfect for display or play, each fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.
Star Wars: The Black Series Shoretrooper
- Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target
Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Ferrix)
- Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target.
Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission)
- Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart’s Collector Con
Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Dark Times)
- Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
- Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart’s Collector Con