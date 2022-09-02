Hasbro Previews “Star Wars: Andor” Figures Coming Exclusively to Target, Walmart

Hasbro has been creating Star Wars action figures for a long time and fans have come to love the highly detailed and poseable characters in the Black Series line. With the new Disney+ series Andor set to bow on September 21st, Hasbro is introducing a new wave of figures themed to the show.

What’s Happening: 

  • A new Star Wars series on Disney+ means new merchandise and one of the first offerings for Andor are Star Wars The Black Series action figures.
  • In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire!
  • Collectors (and kids too) can add four new characters to their Star Wars display including:
    • Shoretrooper
    • Imperial Officer (Ferrix)
    • Cassian Andor on the Aldhani Mission
    • Imperial Officer (Dark Times)
  • This round of figures will be available exclusively at Target or Walmart with pre-orders opening on September 23rd and October 6th respectively. Each figure sells for $27.99
  • Check back soon for links to the individual items.

The Black Series

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale figures that are inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Perfect for display or play, each fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars: The Black Series Shoretrooper

  • Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
  • Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Ferrix)

  • Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
  • Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target.

Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission)

  • Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
  • Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart’s Collector Con

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Dark Times)

  • Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $27.99
  • Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart’s Collector Con
