Hasbro Previews “Star Wars: Andor” Figures Coming Exclusively to Target, Walmart

Hasbro has been creating Star Wars action figures for a long time and fans have come to love the highly detailed and poseable characters in the Black Series line. With the new Disney+ series Andor set to bow on September 21st, Hasbro is introducing a new wave of figures themed to the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Star Wars series on Disney+ means new merchandise and one of the first offerings for Andor are Star Wars The Black Series action figures.

are Star Wars The Black Series action figures. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire!

Collectors (and kids too) can add four new characters to their Star Wars display including: Shoretrooper Imperial Officer (Ferrix) Cassian Andor on the Aldhani Mission Imperial Officer (Dark Times)

This round of figures will be available exclusively at Target or Walmart with pre-orders opening on September 23rd and October 6th respectively. Each figure sells for $27.99

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

The Black Series

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale figures that are inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Perfect for display or play, each fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars: The Black Series Shoretrooper

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Ferrix)

Comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target

Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission)

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Officer (Dark Times)

Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart