Photo Report: Disney+ Day 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World shared in the Disney+ Day fun this morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 30-minutes of early theme park entry was the first major perk of the day. Guests had to show that they had an active Disney+ subscription along with their park ticket and reservation to get in early.



This year’s swag was a new pair of Disney+ Mouse Ears and a Disney+ Day button. The ears are similar to previous Disney+ giveaways, but the felt is a royal blue instead of black and the edge of the ears now have a flared design.

The park was decked out with banners for the special occasion.

Photo opportunities included a step-and-repeat before entering the park, plus a special Disney Photo Pass Magic Shot just for Disney+ Subscribers.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse were seen filming something in their EARidescent costumes. Perhaps whatever they were filming will end up on Disney+?

There were also a few unique character encounters, such as Chip and Dale in their Rescue Rangers outfits.

Chip ‘n Dale dressed as the Rescue Rangers are meeting guests just for #DisneyPlusDay near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/jQ1THfeZpg — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 8, 2022

Banners down Hollywood Boulevard promote recent Disney+ Originals and recent additions to the streaming service. Starting with a launch-day title, The Mandalorian.

A rare appearance of Marvel’s Moon Knight during daylight.

Ms. Marvel geeking out in the presence of other heroes.

Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, the fastest title to reach 200 million viewing hours on Disney+, is also joining the celebration.

And Pixar’s latest release, Lightyear, is taking Disney+ Day “To infinity and beyond.”

Want to see more Disney+ Day fun from Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Check out Luke’s live walkthrough from this morning.

Last but not least, the park held a motorcade with characters from Disney+, including Tiana’s new dress from her Disney+ series.