What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 18th-24th

Top 5 of the Week

Quantum Leap When: Monday, September 19th at 10/9c on NBC What: The long-awaited revival of the hit sci-fi series features a new team trying to solve the mystery of Dr. Sam Beckett’s disappearance into the Quantum Leap accelerator.

Reboot When: Tuesday, September 20th on Hulu What: A meta comedy series about a fake sitcom’s Hulu reboot, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom , Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

Abbott Elementary When: Wednesday, September 21st at 9/8c on ABC What: Season 2 of last year’s best new sitcom returns viewers to Willard R. Abbott Public School for a brand-new school year.

Andor When: Wednesday, September 21st on Disney+ What: A prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that will track Diego Luna’s character’s journey to becoming a rebel over the course of two twelve-episode seasons.

Big Sky When: Wednesday, September 21st, at 10/9c on ABC What: Season 3 of the hit crime drama based on the books by C.J. Box welcomes Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles to the cast in a brand-new mystery titled “Deadly Trails.”



Sunday, September 18th

New TV Shows

60 Minutes – Season 55 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on CBS PRESIDENT BIDEN – Correspondent Scott Pelley sat down with President Biden in his first 60 MINUTES interview since taking office as the 46th president of the United States. Pelley spoke with Mr. Biden at the White House and in Detroit about inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more. This is a double-length segment. Maria Gavrilovic is the producer. EBRAHIM RAISI – 60 MINUTES’ Lesley Stahl traveled to Tehran to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the presidential complex in his first interview with a Western reporter. Stahl spoke with President Raisi about the impact of the United States’ sanctions on Iran’s economy, his thoughts on former President Trump and current President Biden, the Iran nuclear deal and more. Richard Bonin is the producer.

– Season 55 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Montana-based chef, outdoorsman and wild food forager Eduardo Garcia hosts this cooking series inspired by his love for nature. His fun and delicious meals become food celebrations for family and friends under the big sky.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Halloween Wars – Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Just when you thought it was safe to walk past that old house or take a shortcut through the cemetery comes this deliciously scary four-part series: Halloween Wars. Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers and amazing pumpkin carvers will unite to prove they are the best, walk home with a big cash prize and scare our pants off with some of the most-amazing horror tales — all made from cake, candy and pumpkins. Grab onto someone you love, and bring your appetite 'cause the cold night of Halloween is about to get heated up.

– Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G SEAL Team – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on The U.S. and the Holocaust – Series Premiere – 8:00 on PBS Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition and supported by its historical resources, THE US AND THE HOLOCAUST examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and race laws in the American south.

– Series Premiere – 8:00 on

New Movies

Love's Sweet Recipe – 7/6c on UPtv – NR After the passing of her father, Chef Courtney works to keep his restaurant from running into the ground. With the help of her childhood friend, Jake, and armed with a family heirloom her father left behind called the “Rule Book of Love,” Courtney also finds love in the place she least expects.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR The Secrets of Bella Vista – 8/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G When Tess inherits an apple orchard along with a half-sister she never met, she unravels the mystery of the family who abandoned her, ultimately finding a new understanding of herself. Starring Rachelle Lefevre and Niall Matter.

– 8/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G

Monday, September 19th

New TV Shows

9-1-1 – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium. Bobby and Athena drop off May on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon plans, while Maddie and Chimney go to couple’s therapy in the all-new “Let The Games Begin” Season Six premiere episode of 9-1-1.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Best in Dough – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. "Best In Dough" brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bob Hearts Abishola – Season 4 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on CBS From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and set his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win Abishola’s heart, and eventually married her, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on The Cleaning Lady – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child. This season introduces ROBERT KAMDAR (Naveen Andrews), NADIA’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman must fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact, while rebuilding his life under the worst of circumstances.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere – 5/4c on Disney+ “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

– Season 31 Premiere – 5/4c on Go Dog Go – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The Journey of India – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ As India completes 75 years of being a nation, preserving precious traditions while hurtling towards modernity, a set of six films will celebrate the diversity she offers to the world – from faith and spirituality to action packed cinema, from progress in sustainability to intricate craftsmanship, from iconic cuisine to a rapidly growing industry.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on NCIS – Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on CBS NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky, former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who has now graduated to senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments and sharp and athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, who knows it all because he’s seen it all; Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer, who graduated from assistant to fully licensed medical examiner and now runs the morgue; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance, an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

– Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on NCIS: Hawai'i – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with the #1 new drama, NCIS: HAWAI’I, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on The Neighborhood – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Quantum Leap – Series Premiere – 10/9c on NBC It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leaps and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Lifestyle – NR America’s fastest track racers are back, and the stakes are higher than ever with new cars, new drivers, 15 events, and nearly $900,000 up for grabs.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Lifestyle – NR The Voice – Season 22 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban-born singer-songwriter and actress Camila Cabello claims her red chair alongside superstar returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly returns as host for Season 22.

– Season 22 Premiere – 8/7c on

Tuesday, September 20th

New TV Shows

FBI – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. The smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD, is partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on FBI: International – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on CBS From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: INTERNATIONAL is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a heroic and fearless investigator – and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises’ moving money; and Special Agent Cameron Vo, a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who liaises with each host country they inhabit. Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on FBI: Most Wanted – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The team’s charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon, who was recently working Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps and graduating at the top of his class at Quantico last year. Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: MOST WANTED is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.

New Amsterdam – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on NBC After a tumultuous year in which the leadership of New Amsterdam underwent dramatic change, the idealistic and beloved Max Goodwin is back at the helm. As Max takes back the reins at New York City’s busiest public hospital, he must first address his own personal life, which was thrown into uncertainty at the conclusion of season four. Max and the team will forge ahead with optimism and a renewed commitment to their own lives – reaching for more joy and forging deeper connections with the people they love. Dr. Bloom will continue to navigate her own personal journey, including a complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Vanessa. Dr. Frome will tackle the mess he has made of his marriage to Martin. And, after a year full of significant family developments, Dr. Reynolds will continue to sort out the relationship with his long-lost father, Horace. Finally, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, who joined the staff last year, will continue to build on her firm foundation as a critical member of the New Amsterdam team and a vital friend and confidante.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on Patton Oswalt: We All Scream – Special – Streaming on Netflix Patton riffs on the hazards of aging, his failed shutdown plans and the day his wife turned into a Valkyrie in this stand-up special he also directed.

– Special – Streaming on Reboot – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Resident – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX In the season premiere, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) cozies up with his new love interest. Who will it be, DR. BILLIE SUTTON (Jessica Lucas) or DR. KINCAID (CADE) SULLIVAN (Kaley Ronayne)? Conrad’s journey continues as he balances his new love life, single fatherhood and saving patients at Chastain. Elsewhere, we’re catapulted into a gripping medical emergency for PADMA DEVI (guest star Aneesha Joshi) and her unborn twins, that will showcase the skills of Chastain’s new top pediatric surgeon, DR. IAN SULLIVAN (Andrew McCarthy), as he hides a dark secret surrounding addiction. If Ian's secret leaks, it can cost him his job and his relationship with his daughter, Cade. Stepping into fatherhood, we’ll see another side of the “Raptor” or DR. AJ AUSTIN (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) as he supports Padma all the way. The power couple DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) and DR. LEELA DEVI (Anuja Joshi) shine as Devon leads his own clinical trials and Leela is appointed Chief Resident. Chastain’s CEO, DR. KIT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Jane Leeves), feels the stress of running a hospital when resources are low, and a new potential governor threatens to cut Chastain’s funding, all while supporting her love DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) through his battle with MS. This is a season of renewal and transformation for the doctors at Chastain as they step into new phases of their personal and professional lives.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on

Wednesday, September 21st

New TV Shows

Abbott Elementary – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC “Development Day” – The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum when season two of “Abbott Elementary.”

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Andor – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Amazing Race – Season 34 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams that are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

– Season 34 Premiere – 10/9c on Big Sky – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on Chicago Fire – Season 10 Premirere – 9/8c on NBC From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order” brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind “3:10 to Yuma,” comes season 10 of the adrenaline-fueled drama “Chicago Fire.” This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago. Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together – the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they’re family. The firehouse also includes Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), who keeps his house running smoothly and his firefighters prepared to overcome all adversity. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) returns alongside seasoned veterans Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso). Completing the team are daredevil Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), talented and dedicated Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and 51’s newest addition, headstrong paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

– Season 10 Premirere – 9/8c on Chicago Med – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (the “Law & Order,” “Chicago” and “FBI” brands), “Chicago Med” is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) finds his career as an emergency medicine physician in jeopardy, following his cover-up involving a serious ethics violation. Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) remains the Sherlock Holmes of psychiatry. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the venerable head of the city’s largest hospital, is under intense fiscal scrutiny to preserve the bottom line while continuing to ensure that all patients receive nothing short of quality care and compassion. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), a former Navy flight surgeon and chief of the E.D., begins the season in recovery mode after being shot by a former patient. Now it’s up to the blunt but talented Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) to show what he’s made of as interim chief at the helm of Chicago’s trusted and busiest ER. Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), the charge nurse and eyes, ears and brain of the ER, is skilled and confident but finds herself dealing with profound family issues of her own. Ace surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), the New Orleans-raised surgeon with a breezy manner, has finally started to let his guard down, earning the respect of his colleagues. And now two new doctors have joined the E.D. family. Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager) is a brilliant, scrappy emergency medicine doctor with a surprising past and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) is an ex-cop who’s doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics. Together they will confront Chicago’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment. Inspired by ripped-from-the-headlines cases, “Chicago Med” will weave cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in such a high-intensity environment. Through it all, familiar faces from “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D” will intertwine with Chicago’s finest medical heroes.

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on Chicago P.D. – Series Premiere – 10/9c on NBC From multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond. At the center of “Chicago P.D.” is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined but yet complicated. His close-knit team of detectives share his passion for keeping the city safe, including Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a committed and ethical detective who previously served in Afghanistan; Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a quick thinker who often leads with his heart; Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a fearless former patrol officer whose research and astute observations often lead the team in the right direction; Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), a bright and quietly charismatic member of the team; and Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), a seasoned detective whose tough demeanor belies her complicated emotions. Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) runs a tight precinct with a firm hand, although she lets her wry sense of humor shine through from time to time. The Intelligence Unit will be tested as it learns how to work efficiently with a new chief of police. In addition, a new member has been added to its ranks – Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who is fresh off patrol but will hold his own on a team with big personalities.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Conners – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Designing Miami – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix For Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, marriage and business are a perfect match as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Goldbergs – Season 10 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on ABC “The Goldbergs” are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite ‘80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever! As this new chapter unfolds, the Goldbergs continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can’t handle with each other’s support.

– Season 10 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Home Economics – Season 3 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on ABC “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming, yet awkward relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. This season, the family dynamics are even more complicated now that Connor owns Tom’s publishing company, Sarah and Denise have to move into Connor’s house and a family secret is blown wide open.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Iron Chef: Mexico – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Iron Chef: Mexico … Seasoned pros participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico's finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on LEGO Masters – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on The Masked Singer – Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX TV’s #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its seventh season, featuring all-new secret celebrities. But this season, each new costume will be categorized in one of three groups: The Good, The Bad, or The Cuddly. The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

– Season 8 Premiere – 8/7c on Prisma – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Prisma is a coming-of-age drama series centred on the complex relationship among identity, aspirations, physical appearance, and sexual orientations in a group of teenagers from Latina, a small town in the Roman province. The series tells the story of twin brothers Marco and Andrea (played by Mattia Carrano), identical to all appearances, but profoundly different in the turmoil they face. Their journey of self-discovery will be both joyful and unruly and will involve their whole group of friends, as they are all trying to find their place in an ever-changing world.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Super/Natural – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness elephant

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Survivor – Season 43 Premiere – 8/7c on CBS The CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of SURVIVOR ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game. The individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, but the goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

– Season 43 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Escape from Kabul – 9/8c on HBO ESCAPE FROM KABUL unfolds over 18 monumental days in August 2021, from the U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan through the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city. This deeply immersive and emotional documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport, with exclusive interviews with people who were there throughout the period, including Afghan citizens attempting to flee, U.S. Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city.

– 9/8c on Malicious Mind Games – 8/7c on LMN – NR A widow struggling to raise a teenager and finish her degree takes on a nighttime shift as a security guard and thinks she’s witnessed her new friend being murdered.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Meet Cute – Streaming on Peacock When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man. Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.

– Streaming on The Perfumier – Streaming on Netflix To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

– Streaming on Shadowland – Streaming on Peacock Inspired by reporting in The Atlantic magazine, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger sends documentary teams across America to embed with subjects who have rejected mainstream narratives, including the shocking real-time stories of a beloved rural Pennsylvania pizza shop owner facing twenty years in prison for her role in the January 6th riots, an anti-vaccine activist pushing a dangerous fake cure for Covid-19, and a mother divorcing her husband because she fears his beliefs put their children’s lives in danger. From this intimate viewpoint, Shadowland, a deeply immersive six-part docu-series, reveals how conspiracy theories have moved from the margins to the mainstream, exploring how people come to their beliefs, and what makes these theories so alluring. The series is a shocking wakeup call about the dangerous influence of conspiracy thinking on the functioning of our democracy, as families, friends, and the nation are increasingly being torn apart.

– Streaming on

Thursday, September 22nd

New TV Shows

Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Behind the charisma and charm lurked a dark side that eventually caught up to Mario Batali when multiple women came forward with horrific accounts of harassment and their powerlessness in fighting back.

– Special – Streaming on The Hype – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Dropping viewers into the innovative world of streetwear, THE HYPE puts the artistry and entrepreneurial hustle of up-and-coming visionary designers to the ultimate test. Tackling timed challenges for a shot at a career-changing Co-Sign, a $150,000 cash prize plus having their designs sold exclusively on StockX, the premier platform for trading and consuming current culture, the designers must create ready-to-wear pieces that balance art and commerce while remaining authentic to their vision.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Kardashians – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Karma's World – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Law & Order – Season 22 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi star.

– Season 22 Premiere – 8/7c on Law & Order: Organized Crime – Season 3 Premiee – 10/9c on NBC Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” now in its second season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on “Law & Order: SVU.” Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

– Season 3 Premiee – 10/9c on Law & Order: SVU – Season 24 Premiere – 9/8c on NBC Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” now in its 24th season, is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC’s “Law & Order” brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. As commander of the SVU, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape, and her responsibility as a trailblazer in survivor advocacy, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. Olivia Benson is the longest-running female character in a primetime live-action television series.

– Season 24 Premiere – 9/8c on Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter – Special – 9/8c on ABC Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC will present a one-night-only celebration, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The special will pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories and will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate his 100th birthday.

– Special – 9/8c on Snabba Cash – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Thai Cave Rescue – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Charmed and Cheated – 8/7c on LMN – NR High school student Annie is struggling to maintain good grades for her lacrosse scholarship. So, when popular student, Delia, introduces Annie to a clique that spends more time partying than studying–yet still has offers to attend the top universities–Annie eagerly joins. She soon learns the clique is a cheating ring. Under the clique’s influence, Annie starts a relationship with her lacrosse coach, Mitch, but is overcome with concern about getting caught. Annie tries to break free from the group, but Delia uses blackmail to prevent her from leaving and revealing the ring to the rest of the school. Desperate for help, Annie turns to her best friend and mom to stop the twisted scheme and redeem her reputation before it’s ruined for good. Cameron Cipolla, Le’Priesh Roman, and Jonathan Stoddard star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone – Streaming on Netflix Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

– Streaming on Raven's Hollow – Streaming on Shudder West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community.

– Streaming on

Friday, September 23rd

New TV Shows

The Girls at the Back – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this moving comedy, five friends plan a series of chaotic bucket-list challenges for their annual vacation after one of them learns she has cancer.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Haunted Scotland – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In HAUNTED SCOTLAND, renowned American medium Chris Fleming and Scotland's Gail Porter lead an expert paranormal team to investigate the chilling crimes, supernatural sightings and terrifying stories across one of the most haunted countries on earth: Scotland. With exclusive access to places where a film crew has never been allowed before, they will try to make contact with the spirits to explain the paranormal mysteries that have haunted Scotland's most iconic landmarks for centuries.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme — and a cop wants to fight it.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on September Mornings – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video In Cassandra's life, everything turned upside down since the arrival of Gersinho, her son. Her life has totally changed and, in this new season, the feeling of being out of control deepens. A reencounter with her past after ten years, the conflicts in her relationships and the financial challenges that put her achievements at risk push Cassandra to her limits. Now, all of Cassandra's certainties seem to melt into thin air.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Shark Tank – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC “Shark Tank LIVE!” – For the first time ever, Emmy Award-winning “Shark Tank” will go LIVE in front of a studio audience when it returns for its 14th season. Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will be unedited and unfiltered as they listen to entrepreneurs seeking to secure an investment that will change their lives forever. The one-night-only live event will allow home viewers to weigh in on whether the Sharks should take the plunge and make a deal.

– Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max CNN Anchor Chris Wallace explores his wide range of interests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art, and culture – from interviews to conversations, and from headlines to smart, sensible, in-depth discussions. In this new format, three episodes will drop on Friday mornings on HBO Max, with Wallace walking the audience through the best of the three interviews in a one-hour, curated special that airs Sunday evenings on CNN.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Athena – Streaming on Netflix The tragic killing of a young boy ignites an all-out war in the community of Athena, with the victim's older brothers at the heart of the conflict.

– Streaming on Avatar – Back in Theaters James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure “Avatar”, returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. Written and directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

– A Jazzman's Blues – Streaming on Netflix Playing in Select Theaters Tyler Perry's tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South.

– Streaming on Lou – Streaming on Netflix A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

– Streaming on On the Come Up – Streaming on Paramount+ ON THE COME UP is the story of Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her. The film is based on the New York Times’ #1 best-selling novel by Angie Thomas.

– Streaming on Railway Children – Exclusively In Theaters Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, RAILWAY CHILDREN is an enchanting, moving, and heart-warming adventure for a new generation. 1944 – As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside. When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens), hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.

– Section 8 – Streaming on AMC After avenging the murder of his family, a former soldier is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

– Streaming on Sidney – Streaming on Apple TV+ From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

– Streaming on What Happened to My Sister? – 8/7c on LMN – NR Drea, a freshman at college, decides to rush the same sorority her sister Gabi died rushing two years earlier in hopes of finding out the truth about her death. Lauryn Speights, Heather Harris, Monique Straw, and Ashley Jones star.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Saturday, September 24th

New Movies

Dying for a Crown – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by true events. Lydia Campbell (Jennifer Titus) and her daughter Elle (Catharine Daddario) have just relocated to Florida from Los Angeles under mysterious circumstances. Lydia is the new Assistant Principal at Bellview High where Elle is a senior. Being new to town, both are looking to live a better life and will do anything to achieve it. As prom season begins, With Lydia by her side, Elle stops at nothing to gain popularity and become homecoming queen.

– 8/7c on Fly Away With Me – 8/7c on Hallmark When Angie moves into her "no pets allowed" building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted and the dog he's secretly sitting try to help her find the bird's owner without being caught. Starring Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney.

– 8/7c on Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy – Streaming on Netflix The Elric brothers' long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

– Streaming on Revenge of My Mother – 6/5c on Lifetime Audrey teaches postnatal fitness to a group of moms who bring their baby strollers to the park. However, when her recently hired assistant secretly starts exacting revenge, Audrey’s perfect world of cute moms and babies erupts into madness and murder. Sami Nye, Taylor Joree Scorse, Jason Tobias star.

– 6/5c on

