Performers and Additional Guests Set for ABC’s “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” Special

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC has announced additional celebrity attendees as well as musical and comedy performers set to appear in the special celebration, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.”

The star-studded evening airs Thursday, September. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu

Special guests set to celebrate Norman through speeches and comedy performances include: Asante Blackk George Clooney Laverne Cox Isabella Gomez Emily Hampshire Tom Hanks Rita Moreno Ms. Pat Jay Pharoah Rob Reiner Aida Rodriguez George Wallace

Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by: Anthony Anderson Kristen Bell Ledisi Justina Machado Tracee Ellis Ross Kelly Rowland Amber Stevens West Michelle Williams And more

As previously announced, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer are also set to appear in the special.

The one-night-only celebration features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct.

What they’re saying: