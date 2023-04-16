What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – April 16th-22nd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always When: Wednesday, April 19th on Netflix What: Six surviving cast members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series (1993-1996) reunite to face off against a robotic Rita Repulsa.

Mrs. Davis When: Thursday, April 20th on Peacock What: A nun takes on artificial intelligence in this sci-fi series from creator Damon Lindelof ( Lost ).

Ghosted When: Friday, April 21st on Apple TV+ What: An action/adventure/romantic comedy that runites Knives Out stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Chevalier When: Friday, April 21st exclusively in Theaters What: Searchlight Pictures’ biopic of the life of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver.

Secrets of the Elephants When: Friday, April 21st at 9/8c on Nat Geo What: James Cameron’s second installment in the Secrets of the… series shifts from whales in the first series to elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.



Sunday, April 16th

New TV Shows

100 Foot Wave – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on HBO This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Barry – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Ciao House – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G Ten rising culinary stars live together in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. Described as "Big Brother" meets "Under the Tuscan Sun," the participants must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams. Each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, only the last chef standing wins the life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G Alex vs America – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Hosted by acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong, 15 brave and talented chefs attempt to take down Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, one of the most feared and accomplished competition cooks in America. Chef Alex goes up against three chefs in two rounds of cooking, and anyone, even Alex, can be sent home after a blind tasting by the judges. Each chef hails from a different state, but they all share the same culinary specialty and drive to beat Alex for ultimate bragging rights and $15,000. These competitors all share the same mastery of a specific ingredient or dish, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will now be tested in an effort to take down one of the country's most formidable chefs.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Very Scary People – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-PG Host Donnie Wahlberg chronicles the twisted lives of diabolical criminals, such as Charles Manson, Aileen Wuornos, John Wayne Gacy, the Rev. Jim Jones, and others.

Waco: The Aftermath – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SHOWTIME WACO: THE AFTERMATH, starring Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (GEORGE & TAMMY), coincides with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, WACO: THE AFTERMATH focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – Series Premiere – 8/7c on CNN – News – NR Anderson Cooper goes behind the headlines and into the heart of timely and important stories.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on CNN – News – NR

New Movies

Chaos on the Farm – 8/7c on Lifetime Shaken from the death of her beloved mother, Jessica is forced to visit her estranged Aunt and Uncle’s farm to tie up loose ends in her mother’s will. When she arrives at the farm things seem almost too perfect. But after a series of strange events, Jessica finds herself discovering dark secrets about her aunt and uncle. Stars Brook Sill, Jake Busey, Clare Kramer, Billy Armstrong and Dorian Gregory.

– 8/7c on

Monday, April 17th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-MA Whisked away to Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica and Barbados, four Americans are trying to salvage relationships with their holiday flings. Relationships in various phases, include a fling that turned serious, a romance that turned into a pregnancy, and Americans hopeful their romance with their local islander works out. The four couples are hopeful their relationships will continue, yet nearly every relationship seems doomed to fail due to the miles and drama between them.

Oggy Oggy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Join adorable kitten Oggy Oggy and his cat pals in a bright and colorful kitty world. They're always on the go for fun times and fantastic adventures!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Para – We Are King – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Rasaq (Roxana Samadi), Hajra (Soma Pysall), Paula (Anna Platen) and Elis (Dela Dabulamanzi): four young women who grew up together on the rough streets of Berlin see their friendship put to the test.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on You, Me & My Ex – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 A first-hand look into the unique advantages and challenges that come with having an ex be the third wheel in a relationship.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14

Tuesday, April 18th

New TV Shows

7 Little Johnstons – Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The Johnstons are an average American family of seven pursuing the American dream. However, this is no ordinary family. All seven Johnstons are little people.

– Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is a deeply personal and wildly fictitious account of one woman’s attempt to f*** with perception. A night of comedy, music, and waxing rhapsodic. A unique comedic special that will lead audiences into Alex Borstein’s mind through a marriage of humor and music,Corsets & Clown Suits is equal parts provocative and whimsical. Borstein’s self-penned performance showcases her captivating form of storytelling with the help of her muse and maestro, Barcelona-native musicians, Eric Mills and Salva Rey. Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits was filmed at The Wolford Theatre—the fictional burlesque club from Season Four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The special also tapped into the award-winning Mrs. Maisel crafts team: production designer Bill Groom, cinematographer M. David Mullen, music supervisor Robin Urdang, music consultant Stewart Lerman, set decorator Ellen Christiansen, sound editor Ron Bochar, sound mixer Mathew Price, and editors Tim Streeto and Zana Bochar.

– Special – Streaming on Deadliest Catch – Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.

– Season 19 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG How to Get Rich – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Money holds power over us — but it doesn't have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on History – Paranormal – TV-PG For the first time ever, HISTORY is gaining full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth, Skinwalker Ranch.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on History – Paranormal – TV-PG

New Movies

Longest Third Date – Streaming on Netflix When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, April 19th

New TV Shows

Algiers, America – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Algiers, America” is a five-part series that tells the story of a remarkable high school football coach in the center of one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods, and the community that’s fighting together there for hope and survival. Director Jackson Fager has been embedded in Algiers for two years, chronicling the journey of Coach Brice Brown, the Edna Karr Cougars, and their quest for a fifth state championship in six years. Around that narrative are a collection of compelling characters in and out of the school – among them a passionate community leader and educator, as well as a group of families fighting the epidemics of gun violence, death, and incarceration. Altogether, the series is a rare and real, captivating, candid, and sometimes difficult look at life in a community fighting to be defined by triumph, on the football field and far beyond. Executive produced by the creators of “The Last Dance,” “OJ: Made in America,” “Baltimore Boys,” and ESPN

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Changing Planet – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS In its second year, CHANGING PLANET revisits six of our planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems and catches up with the truly inspiring people introduced in the first season: scientists and local experts fighting to safeguard their communities and wildlife, and charting the progress of their game-changing environmental projects. Join conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan to meet new faces who’ll deepen our understanding of these habitats and introduce new potential solutions to combat the effects of the climate crisis.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Chimp Empire – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Under the lush canopies of Uganda’s Ngogo Forest dwells the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered. For the last 25 years, scientists and field trackers have lived alongside this tribe, watching as they built a sophisticated political and familial structure: forming alliances, building trust, caring for one another, and often going head to head in a never ending fight for power. When director James Reed (My Octopus Teacher) embedded a camera crew to capture a uniquely intimate look at the chimps of Ngogo, there was no way to know that the year ahead would bring some of the most tumultuous battles and dramatic changes in the tribe’s history. Over the course of four unforgettable episodes – narrated by Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali – babies will grow, relationships will blossom, and leaders will rise and fall. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close and personal with our closest living animal relatives, and an equally rare opportunity to learn about our own human society through the mirror of these chimps and their fascinating lives.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Food Truck Prize Fight – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G Host Jet Tila challenges three of Denver's best food trucks to run a gauntlet of challenges to win a $10,000 cash prize and an opportunity to sell their food at a local sports and entertainment venue.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G Home in a Heartbeat – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Wall Street executive, viral content creator and DIY designer Galey Alix uses her do-it-yourself skills to give homeowners a new lease on life in just a few days by working unrelenting hours with her team to turn out stunning home renovations.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G The Marked Heart – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Zacarías Cienfuegos has discovered that his wife, Camila, faked her death to disappear from his life. Obsessed, he hatches a master plan to get her back and execute a monumental revenge on Simón, the man Camila fell in love with, who has the heart of his murdered wife inside her chest. Now, as the right hand of the President and with the support of The Organization -the sinister organ trafficking gang- Zacarías will make Simón live exactly the same hell that he suffered. His intention is clear: to show that sometimes becoming a murderer for loving someone is the only possible option.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – Special – Streaming on Netflix Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.

– Special – Streaming on Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King…but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

Pretty Stoned – 8/7c on MTV – NR A stoner with no commitments and a type-A over-achiever join forces when they find themselves in trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug queenpin and her henchwomen.

– 8/7c on MTV – NR

Thursday, April 20th

New TV Shows

The Diplomat – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Erin & Aaron – Series Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Comedy – TV-G When Erin’s Dad marries Aaron’s Mom, everyone’s world is turned upside down. At first glance, it seems like the only thing these stepsiblings have in common is a similar sounding name! Erin has a wild streak — she’s funny, sensitive, and unafraid to speak her mind, although most of the time she’ll sing it (loudly!) Aaron on the other hand is extremely organized, super-hardworking, and absolutely certain that he’s destined to be a pop star. While they may not see eye-to-eye all the time, this unlikely duo is learning to lean on each other and their shared love of music as they navigate the challenges of becoming a new blended family, with lots and lots of hijinks along the way!

– Series Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Comedy – TV-G Ex-Addicts Club – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fired on Mars – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Fired on Mars is an existential comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company that stars Luke Wilson and is produced by Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Tarantula).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Funny Or Die's High Science – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max From Funny Or Die comes a psychedelic trip into the world of real science. Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras star as two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, literally, by smoking various topics from a robotic bong (voiced by Paul Bettany) to blast off to imaginary realms full of real facts and mind-blowing insights.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the second season of MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, Beavis and Butt-Head triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Mrs. Davis – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock “Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata — but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Totally, Completely Fine – Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Comedy – NR The six-episode season centers around Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie), who’s about to end it all. She can’t pay her bills and likes alcohol more than she likes herself. When she climbs into a bathtub with her hairdryer, her mind’s made up. Then the phone rings. The grandad she’s avoided for years has died in his sleep and left her his house. When Vivian arrives at the shack, she discovers the cliff in the yard is a known suicide site and her grandfather is tasking her with saving every lost soul that passes through. Suddenly this blunt, angry woman is talking people away from the ledge. Maybe in saving others, she’ll slowly learn to save herself?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Comedy – NR

New Movies

Quasi – Streaming on Hulu A hapless hunchback yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

– Streaming on To Every You I've Loved Before – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR While struggling to make friends after his parents’ divorce, Koyomi Takasaki meets Kazune Takigawa, but apparently, they already have. Kazune reveals that she’s from World Line 85, an alternate universe in which she and Koyomi are lovers. But in a reality where moving between dimensions is natural, could Koyomi be the one from another world?

– Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR To Me, The One Who Loved You – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Koyomi Hidaka and Shiori Sato meet at his father’s research center and begin to fall in love, but so do their parents, who eventually marry. To avoid becoming stepsiblings, they decide to run away to a parallel universe. Traveling between dimensions is common in their world, but not without repercussions. Does a universe exist for the young couple, and what will it cost them to find it?

– Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR A View to Kill For – 8/7c on LMN – NR After inheriting her estranged father’s mansion, photographer Molly and her family relocate to the exclusive neighborhood and try to adjust to life as part of the 1%. But when a stranger breaks into their new home and leaves a warning message splattered on the wall, Molly is soon being run out of town by a mysterious threat. Stars Tiffany Montgomery, and Samuel Whitten.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Friday, April 21st

New TV Shows

Big Beasts – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Travel from freezing poles to tropical rainforests to meet nature’s most captivating giants, who prove being big comes with enormous challenges. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston, the 10-episode series, premiering across five weeks, features the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dead Ringers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dear Mama – Series Premiere – 10/9c on FX From Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of critically acclaimed The Defiant Ones, comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Afeni Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the '70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet, a political visionary and philosopher who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time. In addition to becoming a global sex symbol and media favorite for his outspoken and sometimes outrageous antics, he would eventually become the poster child for modern Black activism. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade. FX’s Dear Mama is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac's timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, black activism and hip hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Drops of God – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Drops of God” is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Fleur Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Indian Matchmaking – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Shudder On The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Bob Briggs hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, surprise guests, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they ring in an all-new fifth season, which for the first time ever will be split into two parts, with the first half of the season premiering on Friday, April 21st and the final half returning mid-June, rounding out the horror-viewing experience.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on One More Time – U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This fantasy drama follows an indie band singer who repeatedly undergoes unwanted time slips and the girlfriend he must save from an unlucky fate.

– U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Secrets of the Elephants – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Nat Geo Executive produced by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actress Natalie Portman, the SECRETS OF THE ELEPHANTS Earth Day premiere begins Friday, April 21 on National Geographic. All episodes stream April 22 on Disney+

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Slip – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – NR “SLIP” tells the story of 30-something Mae Cannon (Zoe Lister-Jones) as she navigates her life through a restless marriage that seemingly works. The series follows Mae through parallel universes as she enters new relationships in an attempt to find her way back to her partner and eventually herself.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – NR Welcome to Eden – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this new season, mystery and danger at the island keep growing and Eden Foundation welcomes new characters played by Carlos Torres and Nona Sobo, who join the series’ cast. Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, Belinda Peregrín, Berta Castañé, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Begoña Vargas, Tomy Aguilera, Guillermo Pfening, Diego Garisa, Lucía Guerrero, Carlos Soroa, Dariam Coco, and Irene Dev among others, pick up their characters.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wild Isles – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The five-part natural history series centers on the British Isles, which is one of the most diverse and beautiful landscapes on Earth, and the series is full of behaviors never before seen on screen. The breathtaking aerial photography reveals the beauty of the British countryside, and motion controlled time-lapse photography brings to life the story of the passing seasons. The latest low-light cameras uncover the secret nocturnal lives of many of our favorite animals, and macro photography reveals the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds, and grasslands. The series was captured over three years in 4K resolution.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Beau is Afraid – Exclusively in Theaters A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster.

– Chevalier – Exclusively in Theaters The rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer ("Black Mozart") and son of an African slave, who rose to fame through his musical prodigy. But after falling out with Marie Antoinette and a complicated love life, Saint-Georges finds himself falling down a French society he was once at the top of.

– Chokehold – Streaming on Netflix Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them.

– Streaming on Evil Dead Rise – Exclusively in Theaters Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

– Ghosted – Streaming on Apple TV+ Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

– Streaming on Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant – Exclusively in Theaters Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

– Judy Blume Forever – Streaming on Prime Video Generations of readers have found themselves in a Judy Blume book. Her name alone launches a flood of memories for anyone who’s gripped one of her many paperbacks. For decades, Blume’s radical honesty has comforted and captivated readers – and landed her at the center of controversy for her frankness about puberty and sex. Now the beloved American author candidly shares her own coming-of-age story. Emmy-winning filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok trace Blume’s journey from fearful, imaginative child to storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today. Playful and poignant animations celebrate the magic and awkwardness of being young, while intimate conversations with acclaimed authors and artists reveal Blume’s profound impact on readers. Long-standing fans share open-hearted letters they wrote to Blume over decades. With humor, sensitivity, and a healthy dose of adolescent cringe, Judy Blume Forever tells the story of the woman whose trail-blazing books changed the way millions of readers understand themselves, their sexuality, and what it means to grow up.

– Streaming on Somewhere in Queens – Exclusively in Theaters Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son "Sticks" (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.

– SUGA: Road to D-Day – Streaming on Disney+ After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, traveling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, in "SUGA: Road to D-DAY" – coming April 21 on Disney+. Starring SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY. Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs. "SUGA: Road to D-DAY" also includes exclusive live clips of songs on SUGA’s upcoming album D-DAY.

– Streaming on A Tourist's Guide to Love – Streaming on Netflix After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

– Streaming on

Saturday, April 22nd

New TV Shows

Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A series following the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Chasing the Rains – U.S.Oh I’m Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR In this series, we follow three animal matriarchs as they fight protect their families during the worst drought in twenty years. We follow a pack of elephants, wild dogs, and cheetahs struggling to keep their cubs alive in a land of predator.

– U.S.Oh I’m Premiere – 8/7c on BBC America – Documentary – NR

New Movies

Her Fiance's Double Life – 8/7c on Lifetime When Assistant DA Darcy Young, is invited to her estranged parents’ country home to meet her sister’s new fiance, Thomas Schure, she’s already dubious at the speed of the whirlwind romance, but as Thomas’s suspicious behavior begins to become increasingly more erratic, Darcy becomes convinced that Thomas is a danger to her entire family. Olivia Buckle and Jonathan Stoddard star.

– 8/7c on A Pinch of Portugal – 9/8c on Hallmark When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman and Portuguese location scout. Starring Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell.

– 9/8c on

