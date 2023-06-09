Loungefly Spotlight: Disney100 Sketchbook Collection Ear Headband and Hinged Pin

The Disney100 celebration is going strong as fans all over the world are joining the Walt Disney Company in commemorating their 100th anniversary. Like many other Disney licensees, Loungefly has launched a special Sketchbook Collection featuring “hand drawn” images of Disney and Pixar characters that is sure to delight fans of all ages.

Hi! If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while you know we have merchandise spotlights focusing on brands and products that we love. Today’s spotlight is on Loungefly and while we’ve covered their items in the past, this is the first time we’re featuring them exclusively.

Ahead of the launch of their Disney100 Sketchbook Collection, Loungefly reached out to us offering a sample of their new Ear Headband and hinged pin. Of course we said “we’d love a sample!” and they kindly sent one to Rebekah and myself, the co-hosts of Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. So what do we think of these new releases? Scroll down to find out!

Disney100 Sketchbook Collection

Loungefly is one of many, many brands who’ve partnered with Disney to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder by introducing a charming merchandise series that embraces the magic of the Walt Disney Company. Fans already had taste of the Mickey Mouse Club collection, and the Platinum Celebration offerings, but Loungefly had more charming designs on the horizon with their Disney100 Sketchbook Collection.

Instead of a traditional mini backpack, Loungefly’s Sketchbook collection includes a Pin Trader Backpack (with a collectible pin), wallet, and the aforementioned ear headband and pin. They all have sketch-like drawings of various Disney characters and the backpack and wallet also have sketches “taped” to the exteriors for a fun, unique look.

The ear headband is a bit different from the styles sold at Disney Parks and on shopDisney, but it’s impeccably made and honestly, is one of my favorite headbands to date. They are faux leather all around with plush lining on the interior (that touches the head) and embroidered Disney | Loungefly on the side.

They come with a removable bow that securely snaps around the top of the headband. Keeping with the sketchbook theme, the classic black bow is decorated with red and blue paint brushes as well as a Mickey Mouse pencil. I love the removable bow feature because it gives you more versatility for your Disney parks wardrobe. I’m thinking, attach the bow to a hair clip for a cute style or securing it to a choker to make a bow tie!

I also love the ears that are nice and puffy and not flimsy like some of the newer Disney Parks designs. There’s a firmness to the ears and they provide a great canvas for sketches of Mickey and Minnie. Speaking of the darling duo, each is featured alone in full pencil-like color on the front side while the sepia toned sketches of them both can be spotted in the background. On the back side of the ears are additional sepia drawings.

Finally, this is the first pair of ears I’ve owned to come in a slip cover bag and now I’m wondering where I can get more or these drawstring pouches. This bag is black, breathable and has Disney and Loungefly branding on one side.

The hinged pin is huge! It’s a generous 3″ tall and comes in a beautiful window box. It’s a limited edition of 1,500 and that’s noted on the back side, but there’s no indication what number you’ve received. The front of the pin looks like a spiral bound notebook reading “Disney100,” and a Mickey Mouse pencil hangs from the tops of the book. There’s no magnetic closure, but rather a stiff hinge that will hold the pin in your chosen display position. The notebook imagery carries over the inside and both “pages” are filled with Disney drawings.

On the inside “cover” you’ll spot Alice, Donald Duck, Lilo with Stitch, Edna Mode, young Ellie with Carl, Remy, a blue bird (Cinderella), Aurora’s crown, tagged bottle, and the Magic Lamp. Meanwhile, the “first page” has a color image of Tinker Bell waving a wand over the “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” logo. She’s joined by Winnie the Pooh, Olaf, young Simba, more birds, Minnie’s bow, P. Sherman’s goggles (Finding Nemo), honey pot, glass slipper, and the Space Ranger logo.

The Disney100 Sketchbook series from Loungefly is adorable and well crafted making this a great addition to your Disney collection. I can’t wait for my next Disney Parks vacation so I can wear my ears!

