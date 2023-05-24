Disney100: Artistic Sketchbook Collection from Loungefly Coming in June

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is hosting a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a Sketchbook series from Loungefly.

What’s Happening:

Among the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles is Loungefly and they’re continuing their Disney retrospective with a Sketchbook themed collection launching in June.

This special-edition “Sketchbook” line features a spiral-bound notebook look with starring appearances by Mickey Mouse and a few more memorable characters who appear on: Pin trader backpack Wallet Pin Ear Headband

The pin trader backpack and wallet each have a sleek black “cover” with printed appliques of Mickey and other characters secured in place with PVC “clear tape” for an extra-fun touch. Both also feature matching linings with sketch drawings for beloved animated characters.

The backpack also has a die-cut shape of Mickey Mouse covering a perforated panel that’s designed to display pins. Additionally, the bag comes with a pencil pin to help grow your collection.

The Disney100 Sketchbook 3-Inch Collector Box Pin looks just like a spiral-bound sketchbook that opens to reveal illustrations and sketches of beloved Disney characters. In fact, Tinker Bell makes a full-color appearance, waving her Pixie Dust over the Disney100 logo!

Finally, the Ear Headband includes classic sketches of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse while the bow in the middle pays tribute to Disney art with colorful paint brushes and a pencil.

The Loungefly Disney100 Sketchbook Collection will be available at Loungefly in June 2023 and prices range from $20.00-$80.00.

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY 100TH ANNIVERSARY SKETCHBOOK PIN TRADER BACKPACK – $80.00

Silver-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, vegan leather

Comes with an enamel pin

Applique, PVC, perforated, printed, and die-cut details

9″ W x 12″ H x 4″ D

Release date/season: June 2023

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY 100TH ANNIVERSARY SKETCHBOOK FLAP WALLET – $40.00

8 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying your ID

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane)

Silver-colored metal snaps and zippers

Applique, printed, and PVC details

6″W x 4″H

Coming in June 2023

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY 100TH ANNIVERSARY SKETCHBOOK 3 INCH COLLECTOR BOX PIN – $20.00

Hinge and clasp for opening the pin, signature Funko crown debossing

Limited-edition of 1,500

3 inches tall

Comes in a window display collector box

Coming in June 2023

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY 100TH ANNIVERSARY SKETCHBOOK EARS HEADBAND – $30.00

Made of vegan leather

Loungefly embroidery on the side

One Size

Coming in June 2023

