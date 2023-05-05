Review: Keep Your Thingamabobs Handy with the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Ariel Cosplay Loungefly

In the past decade, it seems that more and more people are getting into the trend of Disney bounding at theme parks and cosplaying at fan conventions. One of the ways fans can complete their look is with charming Loungefly accessories inspired by characters and storylines from favorite Disney movies. Fans of the animated classic The Little Mermaid can channel their inner Ariel with an adorable crossbody satchel available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Loungefly partners with many retailers to present exclusive styles that spotlight characters and movie moments and make cosplaying all the more fun. Our friends at Entertainment Earth recently introduced an Ariel cosplay bag and reached out to us about reviewing their Loungefly exclusive. We immediately said yes!

Loungefly The Little Mermaid Crossbody

A majority of Loungefly products are their signature mini backpacks that fans collect obsessively, but they also have a fantastic range of wallets and crossbody bags that are just as wonderful. The Entertainment Earth exclusive is a coral crossbody bag that features a small icon of Flounder on the front and is otherwise plain. There’s a zippered pocket on the front, two small pockets on the side and two pockets (one zippered) on the interior. Instead of the usual enamel “Disney | Loungefly” medallion, this one is faux leather and the exact same color as the rest of the bag.

I was initially surprised by the simplicity of the exclusive, but then found out that it was meant to look like the satchel Ariel carries as she and Flounder hunt for human treasures on the ocean floor…and escape from a terrifying shark! Suddenly the understated design made perfect sense and seems like a great choice to complete any under the sea cosplay.

Seeing the bag in person, I’ve come to love the color which is really quite beautiful. It’s bold and bright without being an eyesore and the tiny Flounder (about 2″ wide) is such a cute addition. As always, there’s a matching lining and this one features sea shells, seahorses, hibiscus flowers, bubbles, music notes and starfish in a contrasting pastel color scheme. And keeping with the theme, there’s a “dinglehopper” (fork) zipper pull on the front pocket.

The interior is spacious enough to hold keys, nearly any wallet, a smartphone, glasses case, and much more, though you might have to do some maneuvering to get your essentials inside. This crossbody is not nearly as big as a mini backpack, there’s more than enough room for everything I carry on a regular basis. In fact it’s larger than my go-to clutch, but not so big that it’s uncomfortable to use.

The adjustable strap matches the rest of the bag and attaches to two D-rings at the top. At its shortest can be worn on the shoulder, but hangs too far down to secure under the arm. The strap was easy to adjust and held securely in place once I found the right length to wear across my body. All three zippers (top, interior and exterior pockets) operate with ease; and while I love the open side pockets, they slide under/into the lining, so I wouldn’t recommend using them to hold tiny items.

The Little Mermaid Cosplay Satchel is such a fun way to represent the movie and a great option for Ariel cosplay! On the other hand it works really well as an everyday purse and allows you to carry a little Disney magic with you on all of your adventures. This adorable Loungefly exclusive is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $59.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**