Hasbro Teases New Star Wars HasLab Vintage Collection Project with Cryptic Tweet in Aurebesh

This morning, Hasbro tweeted out a cryptic message that has Star Wars fans wondering what big announcement might be coming from the popular toy company and its HasLab crowdfunding platform for larger, more experimental toys.

The popular toy company Hasbro has tweeted out a new message in the fictional Star Wars alphabet of Aurebesh, teasing the announcement of the next project from its HasLab crowdfunding platform.

HasLab has been responsible for bringing the 3 ¾-inch scale Khetanna (Jabba’s Sail Barge) from Return of the Jedi and the Razor Crest ship from The Mandalorian to fans.

and Reva’s Sith Inquisitor lightsaber from – did not reach their funding goals. The Aurebesh text (in the tweet embedded below) reads as follows: “Status report: mission objective acquired, engine running, awaiting crew assignments…”

Star Wars fans have been speculating that this next HasLab project may be the Ghost ship from Lucasfilm’s popular Star Wars Rebels animated series. The clues released today certainly seem to line up with that theory, but we likely won’t know more until San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Hasbro: “Preparing for launch, all systems operational. Team assignments, design concept, tier selection complete. Campaign start date confirmed. Sculpture ready. #StarWars”

