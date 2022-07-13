HasLab Reva Force FX Lightsaber Falls Short of Backing Goal, Not Moving into Development

Star Wars fans who’d hoped to add Reva’s Lightsaber to their collection will have to wait, as the latest HasLab crowdfunded project didn’t not reach its minimum goal.
What’s Happening:
- The Hasbro Pulse HasLab team has announced that the Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber will not be going into production.
- The crowdfunded HasLab Lightsaber was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022 and needed at least 5,000 backers for the project to become a reality. Fans had 6 weeks to sign-up for the HasLab exclusive but it only reached a total of 1,413 backers.
- With the sign-up window closed, Hasbro sent out an email to fans who supported the ambitious project stating they “did not reach the minimum backing goal needed to move into development.” The email also noted that fans' payment methods on file would not be charged.
- The project would have marked Star Wars: The Black Series’ first integrated double-bladed Force FX Elite Lightsaber with the collectible measuring an astonishing 6.5 feet from end to end.
- The cost was $500 for one dual-bladed lightsabers and fans could order/support up to 5 (five) of the collectibles.
- While it’s disappointing that Reva’s lightsaber won’t be joining the Black Series line (at this time) is not the first HasLab idea that has failed to make it to production. In 2021, the company introduced a giant Rancor figure and even added additional characters as part of “stretch goals,” but ultimately didn’t get the 9,000 supporters it needed.
- The HasLab team says they will continue to present fans with incredible concepts in the future.
- Below is the full email from Hasbro announcing the project cancellation.
We’re sad to say, the Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber did not reach the minimum backing goal needed to move into development. Note, your form of payment on file will not be charged.
We wish to thank all of the fans who supported this project and every fan who shared their passion and enthusiasm throughout the campaign. We carry learned lessons with every HasLab project and continue taking in additional fan feedback as we progress.
With so many galactic possibilities out there, we look forward to bringing you new Star Wars HasLab concepts in the future.
If you have any questions, please contact us.
– Hasbro Pulse