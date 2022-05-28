Dual Bladed Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber Revealed as New HasLab Project

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing and Day 2 (Friday May 27th) had no shortage of amazing reveals. During the Hasbro Panel on the Twin Suns Stage the company unveiled a slew of new figures and accessories across their Vintage Collection, Retro Collection, Black Series lines and even a HasLab campaign inspired by the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What’s Happening:

HasLab #ObiWan Lightsaber just announced. Over 6 feet long when all assembled. Can be rearranged to be half circle single blade or full circle double blade. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/FQ60BrNtL0 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 27, 2022

The new HasLab project is The Black Series’ first integrated double-bladed Force FX Elite Lightsaber. It features duel effects, wall-cut effect, blaster deflect, and comes with a premium stand.

With the coordinated attack technology in the hilt and both blades installed, LED animation and effect sequences play out across the entire 6.5 feet lightsaber!

This is a crowdfunded project and needs 5,000 backers to go into production. The campaign is live now and will run from May 27th-July 11th at 11:59PM ET.

The cost is $500 and fans can order/support up to 5 (five) Lightsabers.

Past HasLab projects have included additional pieces or figures as part of “stretch goals” but it’s not clear if they’ll follow that pattern with this project.

Should the Lightsaber reach its backing goal and go into production, it’s expected to ship in Fall 2023.

Fans can learn more about the Lightsaber and pledge their support by visiting the HasLab project on Hasbro Pulse

Razor Crest Review and Unboxing:

Yep, we did it, we supported a HasLab project and were very pleased with the results. Check out Mike’s review of the massive ship from The Mandalorian.

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.