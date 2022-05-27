Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi), Dark Trooper and More Star Wars Figures Join Hasbro’s Vintage Collection

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing and Day 2 (Friday May 27th) had no shortage of amazing reveals. During the Hasbro Panel on the Twin Suns Stage the company unveiled a slew of new figures and accessories across their Vintage Collection, Retro Collection, Black Series lines and even a HasLab campaign inspired by the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It was a busy day for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures at Star Wars Celebration.

Among the reveals were figures in the Vintage and Retro Collections (3.75-inches tall) inspired by new Star Wars stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi The Mandalorian as well as a nod to the Original Trilogy: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack R2-SHW (Antoc Merrick’s Droid) Dark Trooper Figure Gaming Greats Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Multipack Retro Collection Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure

OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) FIGURE

Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible Figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI)

Includes figure and 6 accessories

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: Fall 2022

REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR) FIGURE 4-PACK

Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, these collectible figures are inspired by characters in Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR)

Includes 4 figures and 14 accessories

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse.

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available: Spring 2023

R2-SHW (ANTOC MERRICK’S DROID)

The collectible figure is inspired by the character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH R2-SHW (ANTOC MERRICK’S DROID)

Includes figure and accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Spring 2023

DARK TROOPER FIGURE

Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, the collectible is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and comes with a locker for Dark Trooper storage.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARK TROOPER

Figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories, including an alternate pair of hands and blaster effects that connect to the bottom of each foot

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Spring 2023

GAMING GREATS STAR WARS: JEDI: SURVIVOR MULTIPACK

Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, as well as original Kenner branding, the

is inspired by the Star Wars: Survivor video game and includes Riot Scout Trooper, KX Security Droid, and IG-100 MagnaGuard

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS STAR WARS: JEDI SURVIVOR MULTIPACK

Includes 3 figures comes with 6 entertainment-inspired accessories

Available for pre-order 6/1 at Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $50.99

Available: Fall 2022

RETRO COLLECTION MULTI-COLORED LUKE SKYWALKER (SNOWSPEEDER) PROTOTYPE EDITION FIGURE

Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. This figure’s vibrant, multi-colored prototype deco is sure to add a bright pop of color to any fan’s STAR WARS collection.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75 INCH MULTI-COLORED LUKE SKYWALKER (SNOWSPEEDER) PROTOTYPE

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target.com.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: Spring 2023

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.