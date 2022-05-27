“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Mandalorian” and Clone Wars Era Figures Revealed for Star Wars The Black Series

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing and Day 2 (Friday May 27th) had no shortage of amazing reveals. During the Hasbro Panel on the Twin Suns Stage the company unveiled a slew of new figures and accessories across their Vintage Collection, Retro Collection, Black Series lines and even a HasLab campaign inspired by the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It was a busy day for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures at Star Wars Celebration.

Among the reveals were figures in the Black Series (6-inches tall) inspired by new Star Wars stories like Attack of the Clones , Obi-Wan Kenobi The Mandalorian : Aayla Secura Figure Darth Maul Figure Grand Inquisitor Figure Fifth Brother (Inquisitor) Figure Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures 6-Inch Magistrate Greef Karga Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure Inquisitor (Fourth Sister) Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla (Celebration exclusive)

, : Additionally the company has introduced another Premium Electronic Helmet to their line this time designed after the Stormtroopers.

Each of these collectibles will open for pre-orders on June 1st at 1PM ET and will be available on Hasbro Pulse and at select major retailers.

AAYLA SECURA FIGURE

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium figure, inspired by her character in the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES movie.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH AAYLA SECURA

Figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

DARTH MAUL FIGURE

A deadly, agile Sith Lord, Darth Maul was a formidable warrior and scheming mastermind. He wielded an intimidating double-bladed lightsaber and fought with a menacing ferocity. Inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DARTH MAUL

Figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

GRAND INQUISITOR FIGURE

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium figure inspired by the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GRAND INQUISITOR

Figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

FIFTH BROTHER (INQUISITOR) FIGURE

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium figure inspired by the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH FIFTH BROTHER (INQUISITOR)

Figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

OBI-WAN KENOBI & DARTH VADER (CONCEPT ART EDITION) FIGURES

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium figures. George Lucas reached out to Ralph McQuarrie to help visualize the galaxy he only saw in his head. The artwork this duo created not only helped convince studios to fund STAR WARS, but McQuarrie’s style crafted the visual design of the entire galaxy to come.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI & DARTH VADER (RALPH MCQUARRIE Edition)

Figures come with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Available 6/1 at 1PM ET at shopDisney.com

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $55.99

Available: Spring 2023

MAGISTRATE GREEF KARGA

Once an expeditor for the Bounty Hunters Guild, Greef Karga ran the trade on Nevarro. Now Magistrate of Nevarro, Greef is cleaning up that rough-and-tumble world. Inspired by The Mandalorian.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MAGISTRATE GREEF KARGA

Figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

INQUISITOR (FOURTH SISTER)

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this collectible figure, inspired by the character in STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INQUISITOR (FOURTH SISTER)

Figure comes with a lightsaber accessory

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

GAMING GREATS RIOT SCOUT TROOPER FIGURE

Riot Troopers are deployed wherever the Empire needs to put down insurrections. Armed with batons and heavy shields, there are few opponents who can penetrate their defenses, or stand against their brutal strikes. Inspired by STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RIOT SCOUT TROOPER

Figure comes with 2 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET exclusively at GameStop

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Spring 2023

ARTILLERY STORMTROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

The item features highly-detailed deco, a TV series-inspired design, adjustable fit, and an electronic voice changer that distorts the wearer’s voice to sound like an Artillery Stormtrooper. Themed to The Mandalorian.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARTILLERY STORMTROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and additional fan channel retailers

X3 1.5v AAA ALKALINE BATTERY Required (not included)

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available: Spring 2023

JON FAVREAU AS PAZ VIZSLA

The #StarWarsCelebration exclusive figure is Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla with a swappable head, shipping this Fall. #Hasbro pic.twitter.com/e8x845xGG9 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 27, 2022

The Star Wars Celebration exclusive figure is Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla as seen in The Mandalorian and comes with a swappable head. The figure will ship this Fall.

Be sure to check back for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration all weekend long.