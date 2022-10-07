Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader Concept Art Figures Coming to shopDisney October 10th

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader are two of the most iconic names in the Star Wars galaxy, but before they debuted on screen, the concept art for these characters was a bit different. Hasbro is celebrating the duo with new figures in the Black Series that feature their earliest versions as imagined by Ralph McQuarrie.

Star Wars fans will finally have the chance to pre-order the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader concept art figures from Hasbro.

Announced this past May Star Wars Celebration 2022

The twin pack is part of Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line and features the characters of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader as originally visually conceived by Ralph McQuarrie for Star Wars: A New Hope.

Each character features multiple points of articulation that’s wonderful for imaginative play or dynamic display, and they come with lightsabers! Although these weapons are clear/white lacking the signature blue and red we’ve come to associate with the Jedi and Sith.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader set will be available for pre-order on shopDisney

The 2-pack is priced at $59.99 and is expected to ship to fans in Spring 2023.

Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium figures. George Lucas reached out to Ralph McQuarrie to help visualize the galaxy he only saw in his head. The artwork this duo created not only helped convince studios to fund STAR WARS, but McQuarrie’s style crafted the visual design of the entire galaxy to come.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI & DARTH VADER (RALPH MCQUARRIE Edition)