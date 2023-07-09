We’re Going to Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure

Last year, Adventures by Disney announced an incredible once-in-a-lifetime trip called Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure. The 24 day adventure would include six countries, all 12 Disney theme parks plus other landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal – all while traveling on a private, VIP-configured Boeing 757 with prices starting at $109,995.

A couple of weeks ago Adventures by Disney sent all participants a large box containing luggage, an iPad and more to get them ready for the trip. You can see a full unboxing of that package below.

And now the big day has finally arrived. Below is the itinerary for the trip starting with today, Day 1. We hope you enjoy coming along on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Day 1: Los Angeles and Anaheim Arrive in Southern California, Welcome Dinner at Lincoln Theatre in Disneyland Park, Fireworks Viewing

Day 2: Los Angeles and Anaheim The Walt Disney Studios Tour, Shopping at the Studio Store, World of Color Viewing

Day 3: Anaheim Disneyland Pre-Open Access, Sleeping Beauty Castle Photo Op, Disneyland Park VIP Tour, Disney California Adventure VIP Tour

Day 4: San Francisco Fly to San Francisco, Walt Disney Family Museum Tour, Lucasfilm Campus Tour, Summit Skywalker Ranch Dinner & Activities

Day 5: San Francisco Full Day at Summit Skywalker Ranch: Yoga, Special Guest Presentation, Hike to Observatory, Disney Family of Wines Wine-Tasting, Gala Dinner, Star Wars & Disney Trivia Night

Day 6: Oakland/Anchorage/Tokyo – Travel Day Fly to Anchorage, Alaska/Tokyo, Japan

Day 7: Tokyo Arrive in Tokyo, Tokyo Disneyland OR Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration (Optional)

Day 8: Tokyo The Tokyo DisneySea Experience with Walt Disney Imagineering, Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, Reserved Seating: Tokyo Disneyland Daytime Parade, Reserved Seating: “Believe! Sea of Dreams”

Day 9: Tokyo ACTIVITY OPTIONS: Option 1: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Full-Day Kamakura Zen Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours

Day 10: Shanghai Fly to Shanghai, Afternoon Activity Options: Shanghai Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Shanghai Tour OR Shanghai Jewish Heritage Tour OR Historic Shanghai Tour OR Cooking Class OR Chinese Calligraphy & Painting Class, ERA Acrobat Show (OPTIONAL)

Day 11: Shanghai Shanghai Disneyland Tour, Shanghai Disneyland Premier Tour, Dinner in an Exclusive Location, Shanghai Disneyland Nighttime Spectacular Viewing Area

Day 12: Hong Kong Fly to Hong Kong, Activity Options: Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Hong Kong Tour OR Private Cooking Lesson OR Be a Local Tour; Junk Boat Cruise & Private Dinner

Day 13: Hong Kong Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, “Momentous” Guided Park Tour, Private Dinner at Explorer’s Club Restaurant, “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular from Reserved Viewing Area

Day 14: Agra Fly to Agra, India, Afternoon Activity Options: Agra Fort Tour OR Taj Nature Walk OR Shopping in Agra

Day 15: Agra Sunrise Taj Mahal Photo Op, Morning Activity Options: Taj Mahal Tour OR Fatehpur Sikri Tour OR On Your Own Exploration; Afternoon Activity Options: Tomb of Itmad Ud Daulah & Kachhpura Village OR Agra Fort Visit OR Tomb of Akbar at Sikandra OR Shopping in Agra OR Taj Nature Walk

Day 16: Cairo Fly to Cairo, Egypt, Pyramids of Giza and Great Sphinx of Giza

Day 17: Paris Fly to Paris, France, Dinner at Walt’s – An American Restaurant, VIP Viewing: “Disney Illuminations” Nighttime Spectacular

Day 18: Paris The Paris Walt Disney Imagineering Experience, VIP Tour at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, VIP Viewing: Disneyland Paris Daytime Show

Day 19: Paris Activity Options: Option 1: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Escape to Champagne Countryside Full-Day Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours

Day 20: Orlando Fly to Orlando, Explore Walt Disney World Resort, Special Fireworks Viewing from Seven Seas Lagoon

Day 21: Orlando Settle into the VIP viewing area to take in the spectacle of an enchanting fireworks nighttime spectacular high above the Magic Kingdom.

Day 22: Orlando Morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park: Breakfast with Dr. Mark Penning, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Celebration of Festival of the Lion King with Pre-Show Experience; Afternoon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Day 23: Orlando Breakfast at Golden Oak, Tri-Circle D Ranch Visit, Flavor Lab Visit, Afternoon at EPCOT: VIP Fireworks Viewing

Day 24: Orlando Transfer to Airport

